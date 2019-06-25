Bundy's 'Modern Mozart' gains next step into film composing

A BUNDABERG high school student will be learning directly from a Hollywood composer who worked on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the Star Trek movies.

Andrew Udal, 15, of Bundaberg Christian College, is among the finalists in the Queensland Music Festival's Score IT! competition.

He has placed in the competition after composing a score for a short animated film done by Griffith University students.

Andrew's flights and accommodation will be paid for so that he can attend the Griffith Conservatorium in Brisbane for three days in July, during which he workshops with composer Cameron Patrick.

Andrew's South African family has a musical background, his mother is the school music teacher, and he has been playing musical instruments in some form or another since he was three years old.

He began composing last year after experimenting with a computer program, but also takes his seventh grade cello exam this year, sings, and does percussion for fun.

He is known by friends as the "modern Mozart”.

"I'm much older,” Andrew laughed. "He started being famous when he was nine, so...that said, in the film industry the youngest film composers are 26.

"It is very hard to break into the industry because there's so many people that want to do it.”

The competitive industry was a reason why Andrew would benefit from attending Mr Patrick's workshops, where he could perhaps gain tips on how to break through, but he also has the chance to discover if he wins the competition, meaning an additional recording session.

Andrew also checks out the conservatorium, where he intends to study at after graduating from high school.

For the high school student, what makes good film composing was the ability to use themes to connect with the audience.

"If it's a good theme it's repeated throughout so they get familiar from the start, and let's say there's a big dramatic bit and the theme comes there, and you immediately know,” Andrew said.

"The music plays such a vital role connecting to the audience.

"When done right people come out humming the tunes with the right feeling the director wanted.”

Andrew will attend the workshops on July 24 to 26, and is among 16 finalists across the competition.