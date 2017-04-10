Bundy's million dollar lotto prize unclaimed

ONE million dollars remains unclaimed after the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw, are you the lucky ticket holder?

A Bundaberg resident or visitor, turned millionaire, was one of four division one winners nationally and one of two Queensland winners in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3727.

Each won a division one prize of $1,051,524.97.

Golden Casket is calling on customers to check any Saturday Gold Lotto tickets purchased from North Bundy News, Shop 8, Northway Plaza Shopping Centre, 23-33 Queen Street, Bundaberg.

North Bundy News owner Rolf Fuernsinn said the outlet was celebrating selling another division one winning entry.

"It's great news that one of our customers has won division one again," he said.

"The last time was just after the floods, on August 13, 2013 when one of our customers won $1 million.

"It's exciting to think one of our customers is a new millionaire and we can't wait for them to find out.

Mr Fuernsinn said people are coming in everyday to by buy lotto tickets and he's asking everyone coming into the store whether they had an entry in the weekend's draw.

Golden Casket spokesman Matt Hart said the division one winning ticket was not registered to a Winners Circle card so officials had no clues or contact details for the mysterious winner.

"Our new millionaire could be a local resident or someone who bought the entry while visiting the region.

"We don't know, but we'd love to unite the winner with their $1 million windfall," he said.

"With $1 million to be claimed, it could pay for you to have a look around the house, car or anywhere else you stash Lotto tickets.

"We recommend anyone who believes they are holding the division one winning ticket to keep it in a safe place and contact Golden Casket as soon as possible on 131 868 to start the prize claim process."

The six winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3727 on Saturday 8 April 2017 were 25, 38, 3, 32, 27 and 7.

The supplementary numbers were 28 and 21.

The Lotto's division one winning tally has now reached 309 so far this financial year, including 76 won by Golden Casket customers.