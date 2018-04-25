Bundy's migrant boom helping us not to stagnate

AS THE populations of Australia's big cities soar, the number of people calling Bundaberg home rose by 405 people in the year to June 2017, new figures show.

And the growth comes on the back of a big increase in overseas migrants to the Rum City.

For the first time the Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday released data showing the components driving population change in Australia's capital cities and regions.

These showed without overseas people moving here, population growth would have been relatively stagnant - a net increase of just 13.

Bundaberg's natural increase, births minus deaths, was 96, much lower than neighbouring Gladstone which recorded more than 600.

However, 1090 people left Gladstone in the year from June 2016, compared to just 83 in the Rum Capital.

The net total of 392 new overseas migrants delivered the bulk of the population's 405 new residents and took Bundaberg's total to 94,858. This is 9140 less than Fraser Coast's population.

A spokesman for the bureau said for the purposes of the report, the numbers didn't include backpackers and only those who had, or planned to live in the community for more than a year were counted.

Ratsel Sanderson, 34, moved to Bundaberg from the Philippines four years ago and plans to raise a family here.

She lives with her Australian husband, who she met online. They now have a six-month-old son Jacob (pictured).

Ms Sanderson said she loved the quiet nature of Bundaberg and that the lifestyle was so "easy going”.

"At the moment I am happy,” she said.

"I used to work at the Coffee Club before I had my baby. Now I am a stay-at-home mum.”

She migrated alone, but had met a lot of people who speak the language from her hometown area.

And while people are migrating from overseas to Bundaberg, the numbers are nowhere near as big as the big cities.

Together, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane accounted for more than 70 per cent of Australia's population growth in 2016-17.

In Melbourne, net overseas migration was the major contributor to population growth, adding 80,000 people.

Natural increase contributed 29 per cent, while net internal migration accounted for 7.3 per cent of population growth.