Bundy's major cycling event is now certified

UPGRADE: Stephen Hall competes at last year's Auswide Bank Cyclefest. Next year he can come back and compete for points. Mike Knott BUN120118CYCLING5

CYCLING: It's the announcement the Bundaberg Cycling Club has been waiting months for.

We're officially international.

Cycling Australia has confirmed next year's Auswide Bank Cyclefest will be a category 2 international status event.

The event is now officially endorsed by Cycling Australia, Cycling Queensland and the UCI, the international body for cycling.

Riders who now come to the event will earn points to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

It puts Bundaberg on the map of the top riders around the world.

"Now that it has been added to the UCI calendar it has cemented itself as a top international event,” media manager for the event Jason Templeman said.

"We look forward to working closely with the organising committee and seeing thousands of spectators enjoying cycling at its best.”

The event next year will see riders competing in a criterium on February 14 around the streets of Bundy before the competitors compete in the traditional events that made the event famous on February 15 and 16.

This time, everything will be on the line for UCI points.

It is the first time ever a regional Queensland event has been recognised internationally.

"For Bundaberg to host an internationally recognised event is absolutely fantastic,” the state minister for tourism Kate Jones said.

"The Cyclefest provides us with a brilliant opportunity to show of the beautiful Bundaberg region to not only other fellow Australians, but to people from all around the world.

"It is a credit to everyone involved with this event who have put Bundaberg on the UCI Track Calendar after being successful in being granted Category 2 International Status for the 2019 event.”

The Cyclefest will get underway on February 10.