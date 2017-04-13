Bundy's longest serving RACQ members celebrated

IN THE BLOOD: Neil Sargent said the RACQ has helped him and his wife Glenda out on the road over the years.

FOR Neil Sargent, being a member of the RACQ is in his blood.

"I took over (the membership) from my father when he retired,” the 77-year-old recalled.

That was around 1960, after his dad took on the membership in 1951.

Since then, Mr Sargent and his wife Glenda have clocked thousands, perhaps millions of kilometres around Australia without one lapsing their membership - and Mr Sargent said he was thankful for it.

"We've had good service a few times,” he said.

"Just a few years back we had an axle break on our motorhome near Gympie.

"We had the choice between six nights in a hire car or six nights in a motel - and we ended up taking three of each.”

Today Mr Sargent received an award from RACQ on behalf of him and Glenda at the Gold 50 event held at Brothers Sports Club.

From their home town of Nanango to Kununurra, the pair have had their fill roadtrips.

They started out with an Austin 1800 and have had a variety of rides since then.

"Glenda couldn't make it today as she's been sick - but she'll be thrilled,” Mr Sargent said.

"I saw '1951' and I thought, 'That's the year we started' - then our name came up.

"I couldn't believe it.”

Standing next to his trusty Hilux - his second in recent years, having previously owned an almost identical one save for the transmission - three or four fellow members shouted congratulations to the retired cane harvester engineer.

"Good on you Neil, you deserve it,” one mate called across the car park.

The RACQ events are as much a social event as a forum on motoring, with more than 700 members packing the Brothers function room throughout the day.

The Sargents were among the longest-serving members among others including Joyce Lovell, who joined in 1950, and the longest was Mario Coco, who has been a member for 71 years.