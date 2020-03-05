Menu
Matthew Munro.
Bundy’s live entertainment guide

Rhylea Millar
5th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
ANYONE looking to enjoy some live entertainment will be pleased to know Bundaberg is full of music gigs this weekend.
Here is a list of some of the acts taking to the stage:

TODAY

Liana McKay
The Waves


TOMORROW

Matthew Munro

Oodie’s Cafe

Johnny K

HSG At the Gardens

Frost Bite

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Cool Change

Brothers Sports Club

Derek F Smith

Spotted Dog Tavern

2nd Nature

The Waves

Todd Keightley

Riverfeast

Mick Purkis

South Kolan Hotel Motel

Liana McKay

Sugarland Tavern

SATURDAY

Shelly Waters

Bundaberg Easts Sports Club

Cool Change

Brothers Sports Club

Derek F Smith

Spotted Dog Tavern

2nd Nature

The Waves

The Other Bloke

Sugarland Tavern

SUNDAY

Miss Lee
The Bucca Hotel

Liana McKay

Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club

Alex Peden

Brothers Sports Club

Mark Lavender

The Waves

