Bundy’s live entertainment guide
ANYONE looking to enjoy some live entertainment will be pleased to know Bundaberg is full of music gigs this weekend.
Here is a list of some of the acts taking to the stage:
TODAY
Liana McKay
The Waves
TOMORROW
Matthew Munro
Oodie’s Cafe
Johnny K
HSG At the Gardens
Frost Bite
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Cool Change
Brothers Sports Club
Derek F Smith
Spotted Dog Tavern
2nd Nature
The Waves
Todd Keightley
Riverfeast
Mick Purkis
South Kolan Hotel Motel
Liana McKay
Sugarland Tavern
SATURDAY
Shelly Waters
Bundaberg Easts Sports Club
Cool Change
Brothers Sports Club
Derek F Smith
Spotted Dog Tavern
2nd Nature
The Waves
The Other Bloke
Sugarland Tavern
SUNDAY
Miss Lee
The Bucca Hotel
Liana McKay
Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club
Alex Peden
Brothers Sports Club
Mark Lavender
The Waves