Bundy's little op shop with a big heart

Ashley Clark
| 28th Feb 2017 1:10 PM
The volunteers of St. John's Lutheran Op Shop.
The volunteers of St. John's Lutheran Op Shop.

IN 1975, the doors opened to St John's Lutheran Op Shop.

Now, it still operates as the quaint store next to the church on George St, run by a group of friendly volunteers who are always up for a chat and a cuppa.

Volunteer manager Helen Simpson said the establishment of the shop came about on October 1 after an application for permission from the then Bundaberg City Council and the St John's Lutheran Church Council by the president of the Lutheran Women's Guild, Mrs Bethel Tesch.

"Mrs Burger, the wife of Pastor Burger, was elected to be in charge of the Welfare Opportunity Shop then,” she said.

Management roles switched hands when Pastor Burger was transferred, and in September 1977, volunteers were called to help with the shop.

"The response was very pleasing, filling most days on a roster basis,” Ms Simpson said.

In 2003, the op shop continued to thrive and was relocated to the western end of the Church Hall to gain larger floor space.

"It was then put into the capable hands of Mrs Bethel Hughes,” Ms Simpson said.

"With the help of a committed group of volunteers the op shop continued to thrive.”

St John&#39;s Lutheran Church.
St John's Lutheran Church. Scottie Simmonds BUN121212HET2

Mrs Hughes retired in 2015 and the responsibility of the op op is now in the hands of Ms Simpson.

She said the success of the store was thanks to the dedicated team of volunteer workers.

"The people are what makes this place so special,” she said.

"It is all totally volunteer work so we can keep our prices down to help the community.

"That's what we are here for, to help and just to be there for people to talk to if they are feeling a bit down.

"They always get a laugh down here.”

There are currently 36 men and women who volunteer their time at the little shop with a big heart.

Operating hours are 10am to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

Origin possibility for local lad

REVVING UP: Cowboys player Coen Hess (front) is tipped to be a rising Origin star.

Bundy's Coen Hess is receiving high praise, and for good reason

'Big love' as hundreds turn out to farewell Tremaine

HE HAD STYLE: Tremaine Tairawhiti was farewelled by hundreds on Monday, February 27, 2017.

"Teammate, serial pest, but most importantly, a brother”

How phone calls led to 83 Bundaberg arrests, 227 charges

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara is happy with the 2016 arrest and charge results.

Annual report reveals crime situation

New bridge taking shape

The new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Road is taking shape after being washed away by Cyclone Marcia

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

Roadworks at McConell Lookout.

Council undergoes road works to improve safety

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

Red balloons to fly in show of support for firies

MORNING TEA: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was joined by firefighters from across the region at a special morning tea to honour their service in the community today.

Show appreciation for region's firefighters

