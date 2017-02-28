Bundy's little op shop with a big heart

IN 1975, the doors opened to St John's Lutheran Op Shop.

Now, it still operates as the quaint store next to the church on George St, run by a group of friendly volunteers who are always up for a chat and a cuppa.

Volunteer manager Helen Simpson said the establishment of the shop came about on October 1 after an application for permission from the then Bundaberg City Council and the St John's Lutheran Church Council by the president of the Lutheran Women's Guild, Mrs Bethel Tesch.

"Mrs Burger, the wife of Pastor Burger, was elected to be in charge of the Welfare Opportunity Shop then,” she said.

Management roles switched hands when Pastor Burger was transferred, and in September 1977, volunteers were called to help with the shop.

"The response was very pleasing, filling most days on a roster basis,” Ms Simpson said.

In 2003, the op shop continued to thrive and was relocated to the western end of the Church Hall to gain larger floor space.

"It was then put into the capable hands of Mrs Bethel Hughes,” Ms Simpson said.

"With the help of a committed group of volunteers the op shop continued to thrive.”

St John's Lutheran Church. Scottie Simmonds BUN121212HET2

Mrs Hughes retired in 2015 and the responsibility of the op op is now in the hands of Ms Simpson.

She said the success of the store was thanks to the dedicated team of volunteer workers.

"The people are what makes this place so special,” she said.

"It is all totally volunteer work so we can keep our prices down to help the community.

"That's what we are here for, to help and just to be there for people to talk to if they are feeling a bit down.

"They always get a laugh down here.”

There are currently 36 men and women who volunteer their time at the little shop with a big heart.

Operating hours are 10am to 3pm from Monday to Friday.