Bundy's Laybutt saddles up for Cowboys debut

STEPPING UP: Kyle Laybutt has been named at five-eighth for the Cowboys.

BUNDABERG'S Kyle Laybutt is preparing to make his NRL debut this weekend, regardless of whether he does or not.

The 21-year-old has been named to make his debut at five-eighth for the North Queensland Cowboys in tomorrow night's match against Parramatta but could be overlooked by the returning Jonathan Thurston.

Both have travelled to Darwin for the clash, with Thurston so far getting through the training sessions required to play after suffering a shoulder injury on Anzac Day against New Zealand for Australia.

A final decision was expected to be made tomorrow morning.

"I'm not really sure what will happen but my head is around the fact I will be playing,” Laybutt told the NewsMail.

"It hasn't bothered me to be honest and I've been preparing to play and make my debut.”

The former Easts and Wests player also revealed how the news was delivered to him about making his debut.

"I had coffee with a few of the boys early in the week,” he said.

"(Coach) Paul Green then called me to his office and said 'I'm naming you at five-eighth this week.”

"It was pretty special to hear that.”

If he gets picked, Laybutt knows he can do the job.

"I'll play a simple role and I know what Michael Morgan, Jake Granville and Ben Spina want from me,” he said.

"I took a lot of confidence from my recent outing with the Queensland Residents and the Townsville Blackhawks.

"It's a step up but I know I can do it.”

Laybutt said he had been inundated with support from family and friends and hoped his parents can make the trip to Darwin.

The Cowboys play the Eels at 7.30pm.