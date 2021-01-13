Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg users will now be able to order food straight to their door, from local independent restaurants including Taste of Kerala and Pappar’ Delles Italian Restaurant.
Bundaberg users will now be able to order food straight to their door, from local independent restaurants including Taste of Kerala and Pappar’ Delles Italian Restaurant.
News

Bundy’s latest distribution service delivering door to door

Rhylea Millar
13th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's the new food delivery service feeding the Bundaberg region and empowering businesses to grow their ventures through technology.

Established in the U.S. in 2013, DoorDash launched in Australia in 2019 and first arrived in Bundaberg late last year.

Bundaberg users will now be able to order food straight to their door, from local independent restaurants including Taste of Kerala and Pappar’ Delles Italian Restaurant.
Bundaberg users will now be able to order food straight to their door, from local independent restaurants including Taste of Kerala and Pappar’ Delles Italian Restaurant.

A DoorDash spokeswoman told the NewsMail the company aims to connect customers with their favourite local and national businesses.

"DoorDash is committed to catering to under-serviced areas with a merchant-first approach, which provides convenient service for local customers while empowering restaurants and businesses to seamlessly connect with more customers," the spokeswoman said.

"Bundaberg residents can order from well-known brands such as McDonald's, Guzman y Gomez, KFC and Subway, as well as local independent restaurants including Taste of Kerala and Pappar' Delles Italian Restaurant, through the DoorDash app."

In addition to delicious takeaway meals, customers can also order groceries, household essentials and other items from The Reject Shop, with orders arriving in 45 minutes.

Opening up a world of advanced business technology, the spokeswoman said DoorDash offers data-driven insights and better in-store efficiency.

Established in the U.S. in 2013, DoorDash launched in Australia in 2019 and first arrived in Bundaberg late last year.
Established in the U.S. in 2013, DoorDash launched in Australia in 2019 and first arrived in Bundaberg late last year.

Looking to hire delivery drivers and partner with other local businesses, the region's new delivery service is also bringing local employment opportunities to Bundaberg.

"With more choice and connectivity than ever before, Bundaberg businesses and locals have welcomed the arrival of DoorDash," the spokeswoman said.

"DoorDash is continuously looking to expand its partnerships in Bundaberg, both with merchants and delivery drivers, in order to bring more choice, greater selection and convenience to Bundaberg residents."

For more information, download DoorDash from the app store or click here.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RUNNING DRY: What low water level means for region

        Premium Content RUNNING DRY: What low water level means for region

        News Stage 1 Critical Supply Arrangements are in place and releases for medium priority allocations have ceased at Boondooma Dam.

        • 13th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        • 1 UNOBTANIUM
        ON THE BEAT: Police give community important reminder

        Premium Content ON THE BEAT: Police give community important reminder

        News Bundaberg police are encouraging locals to take precautions after a recent spike in...

        • 13th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Business owners slam Premier’s claim Qld is back to normal

        • 13th Jan 2021 5:06 AM
        • 2 DD_is_the_critic