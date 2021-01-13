Bundy’s latest distribution service delivering door to door

Bundaberg users will now be able to order food straight to their door, from local independent restaurants including Taste of Kerala and Pappar’ Delles Italian Restaurant.

It's the new food delivery service feeding the Bundaberg region and empowering businesses to grow their ventures through technology.

Established in the U.S. in 2013, DoorDash launched in Australia in 2019 and first arrived in Bundaberg late last year.

A DoorDash spokeswoman told the NewsMail the company aims to connect customers with their favourite local and national businesses.

"DoorDash is committed to catering to under-serviced areas with a merchant-first approach, which provides convenient service for local customers while empowering restaurants and businesses to seamlessly connect with more customers," the spokeswoman said.

"Bundaberg residents can order from well-known brands such as McDonald's, Guzman y Gomez, KFC and Subway, as well as local independent restaurants including Taste of Kerala and Pappar' Delles Italian Restaurant, through the DoorDash app."

In addition to delicious takeaway meals, customers can also order groceries, household essentials and other items from The Reject Shop, with orders arriving in 45 minutes.

Opening up a world of advanced business technology, the spokeswoman said DoorDash offers data-driven insights and better in-store efficiency.

Looking to hire delivery drivers and partner with other local businesses, the region's new delivery service is also bringing local employment opportunities to Bundaberg.

"With more choice and connectivity than ever before, Bundaberg businesses and locals have welcomed the arrival of DoorDash," the spokeswoman said.

"DoorDash is continuously looking to expand its partnerships in Bundaberg, both with merchants and delivery drivers, in order to bring more choice, greater selection and convenience to Bundaberg residents."

For more information, download DoorDash from the app store or click here.