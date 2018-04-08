Menu
IN FORM: Aaron Kleinschmidt, in action during the international test match between Australia and Netherlands earlier this year, scored in the Kookaburras first Commonwealth Games match. Daniel Carson
Hockey

Bundy's Kleinschmidt scores in Kookaburras' first match

Shane Jones
by
8th Apr 2018 5:09 PM

BUNDABERG'S Aaron Kleinschmidt has made the perfect start to his Commonwealth Games career.

The Kookaburra scored a goal in the side's 4-0 win over South Africa, the first match of the competition yesterday.

The 28-year-old scored the final goal of the contest to give Australia a convincing win.

But it wasn't like that early on.

The match was scoreless for almost two periods as the South Africa team defended strongly.

The Kookaburras then got on top with a late goal to Trent Mitton right on half time.

The Australian side then added three second half goals, including Kleinschmidt's, to seal the win.

The side is back in action tonight, facing Scotland in its second pool match.

A win over them and another win over Canada on Tuesday will see them qualify for the semi-finals, which start on Friday.

Meanwhile, fellow Bundaberg Commonwealth Games athlete Ameliaranne Ekenasio (nee Wells) was also in action tonight for New Zealand against Malawi in the netball.

