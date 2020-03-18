Bundy's kindness is shining under the dark cloud of covid-19

Kristey Pinney is enjoying spending more time at home with her pets.

FROM chocolates being handed out at the check-out to giving rolls of toilet paper, there is a light side to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pets are one big-time winner, with some people working from home to help minimise the spread of the illness in the community.

For mum Kristey Pinney, it's a chance to stay at home and spend more time with her dogs and children.

For Sky Nicholson, who lives out of town, it meant the world to her when a fellow shopper offered to put some extra packs of wipes in their shopping so she'd have enough for her family.

"In the middle of my panic the older lady behind me offered to put it through with her shopping, just the fact that she offered was a little ray of sunshine in a crazy time," she said.

While some have been kind at the supermarket, others are using social media to seek out people in need of items like toilet paper so they can be shared out.

Nikita Rowlands wanted to thank all the retail workers, while Sarah McKay said she'd noticed some precious little things never change.

"The unwritten Aldi rule where fellow shoppers offer people with only a few items in front of their huge trolley load" was one of them, she said.

"Even among all the chaos and hysteria, I still wittnessed this twice today.

Others even said they were willing to deliver goods to the elderly or help them with online shopping.