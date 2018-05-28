Bundy's jobless rate jumps up again

IT'S IMPORTANT the entire issue of unemployment is looked at in order to stimulate job growth in Bundaberg.

That's according to CQUniversity lecturer Tim Whan, who said looking at both sides of the equation, demand and supply, was key when it came to getting more people into the workforce.

"In terms of the supply of labour you have to make sure people are fully trained and adequately able to performed certain skill levels to gain employment,” Mr Whan said.

"It's also really important employers who are demanding this that there is strong demand from them.”

Mr Whan was speaking to the NewsMail after the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed Bundy's unemployment rate in April was 9.9 per cent, up from 9.4 per cent the month before.

Unemployment in Bundy has now risen for four months in a row, with the number of unemployed people increasing 2400 since January.

Mr Whan said it was essential policy makers and public servants in government made sure business was attracted to the region.

"It's important the business they attract is successful and has the resources in order to sustain itself,” he said.

He said 21st century Australia had a skills-based economy, "an economy that rewards creativity and innovation”.

"People who have the appropriate skills to create that creativity and skills will always be at the front of queue when it comes to employment opportunities,” he said.

Mr Whan said was well known that the Bundaberg and the Wide Bay region had high unemployment figures.

"It's reported in the figures from the Bureau of Statistics and it's my lived experience,” he said.

"It's very tough for youth out there today with the unemployment reaching 29 per cent.”

As a business lecturer, Mr Whan said a message to young people was to get new skills.

"I would be talking with employers and industry about what they are wanting, not only for what they need now, but for in the future” he said.

"Being there and available with those skills at the right time, place and right way would be a feather in their cap.”

He said that was the case for employment right across the board and not only degree-level jobs.

But Mr Whan said everyone going to university was not going to solve the unemployment crisis in Bundaberg.

"It's people making those connections with industry and employers and being ready with the skills,” he said.

"That can apply for somebody looking for work in the local coffee shop right up to somebody being a CEO of a major business.”

He said the government managed the supply side of employment well and there was a lot of opportunity for people to develop their skills.

"I think what the government could concentrate more on is looking at creating more demand for labour,” Mr Whan said.

"That is providing more business that are employers in the Wide Bay region.

"It takes two to create a low unemployment rate - you need to manage the demand and supply side.”

WIDE BAY UNEMPLOYMENT RATE

April 18: 9.9%

March 18: 9.4%

February 18: 8.8%

January 18: 8%

December 17: 11%

November 17: 7.1%

October 17: 10.8%

September 17: 11.9%

WIDE BAY UNEMPLOYED

April 18: 12,400

March 18: 11,600

February 18: 11,000

January 18: 10,000

December 17: 14,300

November 17: 8800

October 17: 13,800

September 17: 14,800