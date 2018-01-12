Bundy's JKR a family business going strong

HAPPY CUSTOMERS: Marc and Josephine Tardif De Petiville with salesman Robbie McDuff at JKR Electronics.

FOR more than a decade a Bundaberg family have helped "make things work” around town.

Dean Clarke, his brother Craig and sister-in-law Tracey co-own JKR Electronics, the stockist for Jaycar products.

The trio have been at the Bourbong St location for 11 years and in that time have seen businesses come and go.

But they have their feet are permanently cemented in the bustling street.

Chris Tranter with a selection of product in store. Mike Knott BUN110118JAYCAR4

Dean said the shop had a reputation for good service and although the items they sell aren't uniquely theirs it's a one-stop shop.

"We are one of the last hard-electronic retailers,” he said.

"The items we sell can be found at other places spread all around town.

"But we have them just in the one spot.”

Tracey Clarke with a Twister remote control stunt car. Mike Knott BUN110118JAYCAR3

The family owned business employs another full-time salesman and three casual staff members.

For those not familiar with the ins and outs of hard-electronics, Mr Dean says to think about "the things that make other things work”.

"We have a 500 page retail catalogue,” he said.

"From sight and sound to power and solar, we've got it all.”

Dean Clarke, Tracey Clarke, John Snowling and Chris Tranter. Mike Knott BUN110118JAYCAR6

When asked why his business was still standing strong? Dean told the NewsMail there wasn't a particular answer.

"It's the million dollar question isn't it.”

"If I knew the answer, I'd write a book and be a millionaire.

"I guess it's just the good service, and we make sure everything always works well.”

As the heart of Bundaberg, the CBD is about to get makeover, in a multi-million dollar revitalisation plan from Bundaberg Regional Council.

The design of the makeover is underway and construction is due to start in May.

Dean Clarke in the shop. Mike Knott BUN110118JAYCAR2

The plan is to build upon the unique qualities that makes Bundaberg such a great place to live and work.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said business in the CBD was looking positive and the revitalisation, when complete, would see more growth.

He said it would make the heart beat a little louder.

The NewsMail apologises to JKR Electronics for incorrectly stating that Jaycar had closed in Bundaberg.