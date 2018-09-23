Menu
BARKING ADORABLE: Little Dachshund Daisy was the flower girl at her owners wedding.
Offbeat

Bundy's Insta-famous pooch gets red carpet walk

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
23rd Sep 2018 6:16 PM
BUNDABERG'S Insta-famous pooch Daisy has been selected to waddle down the red carpet at this year's Dog Lovers Show.

This is the second year in a row that Daisy has been involved in the Brisbane-based event that showcases some of Queensland's hottest dogs.

The adorable miniature dachshund has a following of more than 30 thousand people on Instagram and a further 1.4 thousand on Facebook.

INSTA-WOOF: Daisy has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram.
Speaking through her 'pawrent' Natalie Sweetapple, Daisy said her daily schedule was eat, play, sleep, repeat.

"From the moment I entered my families lives I have been the centre of attention and have filled their hearts with more love than they could ever have imagined,” Daisy said.

Having such a large audience has gained the photogenic pup promotional deals with a variety of different local brands including Alowishus Delicious cafe.

BRANDED: The cute pooch is so popular that she does advertisement through her social media pages.
"We love supporting small businesses and going the extra mile to capture that special shot,” she said.

Follow Daisy on Instagram @littledaisydachshund

