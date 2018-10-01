Bundy's indigenous welcome song to debut at festival

REGIONAL PRIDE: Producer Robert McLellan will see his work on an indigenous welcome song for Bundaberg come to fruition at the Crush Festival on Saturday.

BUNDABERG will witness a significant first when Crush Festival debuts the region's new Welcome Song in the recently-reclaimed language of the Taribelang peoples of the area.

The song will be performed by a pop-up choir that all members of the community are invited to be a part of.

Entitled the Yuwarr Dance Project, the performance brings to a climax years of work by producer Robert McLellan to uncover the lost indigenous language of the Bundaberg indigenous community.

The Crush Festival will open on Saturday at Buss Park.

"For generations, the Taribelang language of the Bundaberg region tribes was lost and through extensive work with Dr Lysbeth Ford and the Central Queensland Language Centre, we have been able to reclaim and start to relearn the language our ancestors once spoke here,” Mr McLellan said.

"These songs are inclusive - they are Bundaberg's own welcome to and acknowledgement of country, in local language, designed so that every member of the community can learn and share them.

"Many non-indigenous speakers are not fully comfortable acknowledging country, they fall into a generic spiel. This is our opportunity to authentically embrace our local language and offer a meaningful acknowledgement.

"I want these songs to be sung in schools and at events around the region - I want all members of the community to know enough language to be able to welcome everyone to our area with pride.”

Crush Festival holds a unique place in the Bundaberg festival landscape because the 10-day festival is a showcase of an annual incubation program of local artists and new artistic works, undertaken by Creative Regions on behalf of Bundaberg Regional Council.

Creative Regions artistic director Shelley Pisani said arts festivals had long traditions of launching major cultural discussions and initiatives.

"Robert's incredible project is an very important component of the festival,” Ms Pisani said.

"Indigenous experiences are incredibly popular with audiences right across the world, and the ongoing implications the inclusiveness of this project means that we will see this song becoming part of the local cultural tapestry.”

The Bundaberg community are invited to Buss Park at 5pm to learn the songs with Robert and the project team, and make their own clap sticks with Nicole Wone as part of the pop-up choir, before the live performance under the setting sun at Buss Park.

For more details about the festival go to www.crushfestivalqld.com.au