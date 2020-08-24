Menu
RUG UP: Bundaberg can expect cooler than average days this week.
Bundy’s in for some chilly days

Crystal Jones
24th Aug 2020 10:31 AM
THE next few days will be a challenge for those who crave mercury on the higher end of the scale.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said minimum temperatures would persist in the single digits tomorrow and Wednesday.

That pattern will continue later in the week.

While the spokesman said cold days were pretty standard for this time of year and it was when we could expect winter's worst, but with an average minimum of 10.8 for this time of year, it was cooler than usual.

Bundy got down to a chilly 7 degrees today and will be around 8 degrees tonight.

From next weekend, we can expect temps to return to average in the Bundaberg region.

