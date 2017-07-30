Bundy's hottest July day so far

LIKE GLASS: Ross Clarke makes the most of the unusually calm weather on the Burnett River.

WHO'D know it was winter?

It has been a cracker week for those lucky enough to get out and enjoy the sunshine.

Yesterday temperatures in Bundaberg reached 27.5 degrees, making it the hottest day this month so far.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Knepp said while it wasn't a record, it was around 4 degrees above average.

"There's a high pressure system over the south east maintaining clear skies and drawing warmer air from the north west,” Mr Knepp said.

And it's likely to stick around for the next few days, he said.

Monday will be in the "mid 20s, around 25-26 degrees”.

"It will be the same for Tuesday, maybe a degree cooler on Wednesday.

"But by then it will be August, which is typically a bit warmer.”

Local water skier Ross Clarke has welcomed the calm conditions.

"The water has been like glass,” he said.

"I've been out on the (Burnett) River three times this week. When it's this warm, it doesn't matter if the water is only 18 degrees.

"We've got incredible water sport facilities and a beautiful river - you've got to take advantage of it.”