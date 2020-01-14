Bundy’s Home of Boxing moves closer to home

Attila and Philip Kovacs standing out the front of the new gym.

BUNDABERG’S Home of Boxing is set to become a little more homely as local coach Attila Kovacs prepares to open his new gym in his backyard.

Speaking to the NewsMail yesterday as sparkies from Cain Wood Electrical generously laid the final touches to the wiring and lighting system, Kovacs said the new gym would make him more available for training sessions.

“Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre put the building on the market and they couldn’t tell me what would happen at the sale – so I made the decision to go somewhere else,” he said.

“And I came up with the plan to come here – this is an industrial property.

“There’s an undercover roof, we’ve got a 200sqm room now for boxing and I think that will be very good.”

While his gym has a small permanent roster, there’s bags aplenty and a training ring for new members, and the space to fit them.

“(Numbers) depend a lot – we’ve got about 10 permanent boxers,” Kovacs said.

“Other people come for fitness, whether they’re trying to become a boxer or not.”

He said his kids started boxing when they were only 10 years old, starting training in Bundaberg with fellow coach Rob Butler 11 years ago.

Attila and Philip Kovacs outside the new boxing gym.

One of the kids in question was Philip Kovacs, who said the gym was continuing the tradition of offering kids classes for children as young as seven.

“We’ve got the little kids classes as well, we’ve got quite a few of them,” Philip said.

“You’ve got to make it more fun for them – otherwise they get bored and they like to muck around.”

The regular grown-up clientele weren’t forgotten either.

“We’ve got the Baldwin swamp as well to go for jogs, we’ve got the sauna and the pool,” Philip said.

It ended up being quite a project for the Kovacs family, but sitting on his back porch, Attila appreciated the effort.

“We set up the bags and training ring – I moved all my stuff into my container – and it looks good from here too,” he laughed.

If you want more info on how to get started with Attila’s academy, call 0429 939 741.