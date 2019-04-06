Bundy's historic trees: Leafing it to the experts

DOTTED along Woongara St and throughout Bundaberg, iconic fig trees have deep roots in the community and coordinator of arboriculture services Carl Moller and arborist Darrin Robinson have a targeted approach to preserve the trees' longevity.

Working for Bundaberg Regional Council, Mr Moller said some of the older trees on the local heritage strip would be more than a century old and were a beloved feature.

Bundy council's Carl Moller points out the structural characteristics of a tree in Woongarra St. Mike Knott BUN040419ARB6

That's why the council is taking preventive measures including the installation of bollards, mulching, PVC pipes to protect aerial roots, planting groundcovers, raising awareness and ongoing monitoring.

Mr Moller said removing a tree was "a last resort”, but appropriate action would be taken if a tree was past saving and posed a threat to public safety.

Rather than waiting until the trees are a hazard with falling limbs, Mr Moller said they wanted to intervene now.

"Trees are alive, they are living,” he said. "The only difference between a tree and us is that we can walk away, the tree is stuck with whatever we dish out to them.

"If you start to cut off too much of a tree and introduce too many weak points, it's going to survive but it's not going to be very healthy.

"It's like a person with an illness, they don't feel very well so they don't eat and because they're not eating they haven't got their strength, so their health gradually declines. It's the same thing with a tree.”

The bollards will stop people parking their cars under the trees and compacting the soil, which impacts root systems.

"The tree has a body language and the tree knows that it's being impacted at the bottom so it puts out these aerial roots,” he said.

Mr Moller said the aerial roots not only increased a tree's reach for water but also increased its balance as it grew.

He said the impacts humans had on a tree wouldn't be evident immediately, but over time the leaves would become yellowish, branches would start to drop and aerial roots would be deployed.

"We want to keep these trees, we don't want to turn our back on them and then be forced in a situation like we were with (the Woongarra St fig that was removed) where we didn't have any options - it was basically remove it before somebody gets killed,” he said.

"When you get to that point, no one wins. The tree's dead, the public are outraged, we've lost amenity, part of our heritage - it's all bad.”

The remedial works are expected to start in the next few weeks and Mr Moller said they'd had residents come out and say they lived in the street because of the trees.

Mr Moller said his job was to "stand up for the trees”.

While there were difficulties that had to be managed when nature met urban development, Mr Robinson said the benefits of trees were astronomical from an economic, ecological and aesthetic viewpoint, and they were even vital for our existence.

He said while it was difficult to determine exactly how much time this intervention would give the trees, it would definitely prolong their life.

Mr Moller said a common misconception was that tree roots grew down, when in fact they grew outwards, sometimes significantly wider than the size of their canopy.

But given a tree's restriction of roads and carparks in an urban environment, Mr Moller said it was amazing how they survived. He said with the figs near Ford, they cut away some road to give them more room.

Mr Moller said the council was also making a fact sheet to give the public basic information on trees in Bundaberg.