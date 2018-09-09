Menu
HELPING HAND: LifeFlight were tasked enroute back to the Bundaberg base to airlift a middle-aged woman west of Gympie after she was kicked and trampled by a cow last weekend. She was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital. INSET: Tony Preston.
News

Bundy's heroes take to the sky to lend a hand

Mikayla Haupt
by
9th Sep 2018 8:14 AM
Subscriber only

IT'S the yellow, blue and white bird in the sky which to so many means help is on the way.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity providing rapid response medical care.

Ffunded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation, the organisation has saved many lives in the Bundaberg region.

Last weekend the Bundaberg-based helicopter was tasked to four different incidents in a day.

Tony Preston the Air Crewman on shift during that busy Sunday said it was a little unusual for this time time of year.

"We're not usually that busy - Bundaberg usually gets about four to five jobs a week,” he said.

He said during Christmas and school holidays they could be busier. Mr Preston said one of the things he likes most about his job is the variety, "everyday is different”.

A LifeFlight spokeswoman said last weekend, the Bundaberg-based LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to four incidences, ranging from chest pain to someone being "kicked and trampled by a cow”.

She said about 4am they were tasked to Orchid Beach to airlift an elderly man with chest pain. He was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

"(It was then) tasked again at 8am from Bundaberg Hospital to Sunshine Coast University Hospital to airlift the same man for further treatment (inter-hospital transfer),” she said.

"They were further tasked en route back to the Bundaberg base to airlift a middle-aged woman west of Gympie after she was kicked and trampled by a cow.”

She was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital

"(About) 8pm the crew were tasked again to Fraser Island to airlift a middle-aged woman who had fallen down the stairs at Kingfisher Bay.

"She was airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital.”

The 2017-2018 financial year was a big year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

If you would like to find out more information about LifeFlight or to donate head to their website: www.life-flight. org.au.

