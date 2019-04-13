Bundy's growers plead for reef regulations to be scrapped

MEETING HELD: Cane farmer Dean Cayley and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett discuss the reef regulations hearing in Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG'S cane growers had the opportunity to plead their case yesterday against proposed reef regulation laws.

The bill would hand broad powers to the public service to change minimum cane farming standards, "in any way at any time with no regard for the impacts on growers or their communities”.

Third-generation farmer Dean Cayley said Bundy farmers wanted to show the government they were doing the right thing to keep the reef healthy.

"I'm third generation and would like to see another three of four generations continue and we want to look after what we've got,” he said.

"I personally have spent over half a million dollars investing in new technology and rate controllers.

"We've put soil moisture probes in so we aren't over watering and causing run-off.

"We've done a lot behind the scenes the public don't see to look after our own backyard.”

He said the new laws would see a range of different impacts to his operation.

"It would probably see a reduction in our tonnes of cane because we've got irrigation scheduling so what irrigation fertiliser we have we use to the maximum to maximise our yields,” he said.

"Then we would see a reduction in yield and income.”

Mr Cayley said he believed the Burnett Mary catchment shouldn't be included in the proposed laws. "We're too far south of the Great Barrier Reef and with the way the current runs we don't really have any effect on the reef,” he said.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said it was an important day for farmers.

"Farmers have been actively working on nutrient and pesticide run-off for a long time,” he said.

"What about urban run-off? It's not fair to take one big stick to one sector of our community when they are doing so much.”

In Bundaberg yesterday, Environment and Great Barrier Reef Minister Leeanne Enoch met with farmers and representatives of Canegrowers and the Burnett Mary Regional Group.

"Farmers have been doing great work in improving water quality, but unfortunately the dial has not turned fast enough,” she said.

"In order to meet the recommendations of the Great Barrier Reef Water Science Taskforce, regulatory intervention is needed now if we are going to stop water quality declining.

"Science shows Queensland needs these regulations to protect the Great Barrier Reef and the Member for Burnett's comments today are proof that he, and the LNP, don't accept the science.

"For two years, our Government has been consulting with a range of stakeholders, including farmers...”