Bundy's great success in epic program to target dumping

BUNDABERG was one of the four regions to participate in the Advanced Illegal Dumping Partnership Program and there has been some great results since August.

In Bundaberg there has been 34 reports of illegal dumping reports to both the Department of Environment and Science and to the Council and 41,970L of illegally dumped material cleaned up.

The Palaszczuk Government's $2 million investment into combating litter and illegal dumping has been a success with the four pilot partnership councils showing great results, and applications underway for more councils to jump onboard.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said the Palaszczuk Government was serious about cracking down on illegal dumping and littering.

"Earlier this year we announced funding to Gold Coast, Bundaberg, Fraser Coast and Townsville councils to help increase jobs to combat illegal dumping," Ms Enoch said.

"The advanced funding has enabled each council to employ two extra people to be on the ground to investigate and respond to illegal dumping in their regions.

"Since August there have been 149 incident reports resolved across the four councils and more than 59,000L of illegally dumped material cleaned up. With Bundaberg and Gold Coast Councils also identifying 16 dumping hot spots that are now under active surveillance."

Between July 1 and October 30 2019, the Department of Environment and Science received 1720 reports of littering or illegal dumping, with 1084 Penalty Infringement Notices (PINs) being issued.

"Queensland is currently fighting the war on waste which is why the Queensland Government implemented a number of initiatives to help modernise the way we manage waste," Ms Enoch said.

"Not only is the Palaszczuk Government ensuring our communities and councils are equipped to improve waste management, we have also put on extra compliance officers across Queensland to ensure appropriate waste management practices are being upheld."

The Illegal Dumping Partnership Program is part of Queensland's Waste Management and Resource Recovery Strategy that will outline a path forward on how Queenslanders can reduce waste, increase recycling, cut greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment.

Members of the public can report illegal dumping at https://bit.ly/2NWRHVT.