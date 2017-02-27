Bundy's got a new distillery

BUNDABERG is unlikely to lose its rum city nickname, but three local families are also hoping to put us on the radar for those who prefer a gin or vodka.

Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company is set to open its doors after the company gained its federal distillers and brewers license in November.

The company is also trialling whisky and brandy, while a trio of quality craft beers are on track to be released later this year.

For distiller Rick Prosser, who spent 13 years at Bundaberg Rum before helping to establish the Waterview Distilling Company, the chance to join his brother-in-law Michael Nash and mate Paul Mark in owning their own business is the realisation of a dream and an opportunity to hopefully set up a family-run business that their children, and children's children, can be a part of for years to come.

"My expertise is in spirits, Michael's background is sales with real estate and Paul's background is computing, but he's been an avid home brewer for 10 years,” he said.

"So it covers all basis and we've got other family members involved ... it's a family business.”

"The final piece of the puzzle for the company was the approval of the state license which was delivered in under a month,” head brewer Paul Mark added.

Mr Prosser said their business plan was to create good quality products from the start, at an entry level price.

"It's more about engaging the locals, our five-year plan is to just be a local brand,” he said.

"We want to make good quality products and get the locals behind the brand. If we do the right thing by having good products that the locals enjoy at a good price, they become our ambassadors.”

Mr Prosser said selling premium products at $70 a bottle was unviable for the fledgling business.

"We'll be launching with vodka and gin and we've got our entry level products, which is the classic series,” he said.

"In the development of this company we've looked at distilleries around the county and a lot are going for the more premium, and it's expensive, and a lot of people can't afford it.”

Mr Prosser said the beer was stage two of its plan, and while the recipes are done, the company wanted to grow some capital before advancing to that stage.

But Mr Prosser said he and the partners felt the region was perfectly placed to become known as a beverage trail, starting with wineries in Childers, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and the breweries and distilleries in Bundaberg through to the Baffle Beer Brewery.

"Within the next five years I can see a couple more boutique distilleries and breweries popping up,” he said.

And if you're wondering about the name, the sight of a full moon rising over the cane fields in Kalkie provided that inspiration.

Kalki Moon will officially open with on March 25 at the company's showroom, 22 Commercial St, from 2pm.