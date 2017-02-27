30°
News

Bundy's got a new distillery

Carolyn Booth
| 27th Feb 2017 5:37 PM
SPIRIT SHINES: The team behind Bundaberg's newest distillery and brewery, Rick Prosser (spirits), Michael Nash (sales/marketing) and Paul Mark (beer/cider).
SPIRIT SHINES: The team behind Bundaberg's newest distillery and brewery, Rick Prosser (spirits), Michael Nash (sales/marketing) and Paul Mark (beer/cider).

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG is unlikely to lose its rum city nickname, but three local families are also hoping to put us on the radar for those who prefer a gin or vodka.

Kalki Moon Distilling and Brewing Company is set to open its doors after the company gained its federal distillers and brewers license in November.

The company is also trialling whisky and brandy, while a trio of quality craft beers are on track to be released later this year.

For distiller Rick Prosser, who spent 13 years at Bundaberg Rum before helping to establish the Waterview Distilling Company, the chance to join his brother-in-law Michael Nash and mate Paul Mark in owning their own business is the realisation of a dream and an opportunity to hopefully set up a family-run business that their children, and children's children, can be a part of for years to come.

"My expertise is in spirits, Michael's background is sales with real estate and Paul's background is computing, but he's been an avid home brewer for 10 years,” he said.

"So it covers all basis and we've got other family members involved ... it's a family business.”

"The final piece of the puzzle for the company was the approval of the state license which was delivered in under a month,” head brewer Paul Mark added.

Mr Prosser said their business plan was to create good quality products from the start, at an entry level price.

"It's more about engaging the locals, our five-year plan is to just be a local brand,” he said.

"We want to make good quality products and get the locals behind the brand. If we do the right thing by having good products that the locals enjoy at a good price, they become our ambassadors.”

Mr Prosser said selling premium products at $70 a bottle was unviable for the fledgling business.

"We'll be launching with vodka and gin and we've got our entry level products, which is the classic series,” he said.

"In the development of this company we've looked at distilleries around the county and a lot are going for the more premium, and it's expensive, and a lot of people can't afford it.”

Mr Prosser said the beer was stage two of its plan, and while the recipes are done, the company wanted to grow some capital before advancing to that stage.

But Mr Prosser said he and the partners felt the region was perfectly placed to become known as a beverage trail, starting with wineries in Childers, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and the breweries and distilleries in Bundaberg through to the Baffle Beer Brewery.

"Within the next five years I can see a couple more boutique distilleries and breweries popping up,” he said.

And if you're wondering about the name, the sight of a full moon rising over the cane fields in Kalkie provided that inspiration.

Kalki Moon will officially open with on March 25 at the company's showroom, 22 Commercial St, from 2pm.

Bundaberg News Mail

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Bundaberg raids uncover drugs and weapons

Bundaberg raids uncover drugs and weapons

IT WAS a busy weekend for detectives and police.

Murder victim's father disgusted by TV segment

NOT HUMAN: A promotional shot being used by A Current Affair.

Father of murdered woman outraged

One-stop tourism shop set to open in Bargara

HUB: Michael Owens at Bargara Coastal Accommodation.

Couple opens information centre for visitors

Hundreds turn out to farewell Tremaine

HE HAD STYLE: Tremaine Tairawhiti was farewelled by hundreds on Monday, February 27, 2017.

"Teammate, serial pest, but most importantly, a brother”

Local Partners

New bridge taking shape

The new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Road is taking shape after being washed away by Cyclone Marcia

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

Roadworks at McConell Lookout.

Council undergoes road works to improve safety

Redundancies announced at JLP general freight division

CHANGE AHEAD: Redundancies announced at three separate JLP depots.

JLP redundancies confirmed

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Blue Heelers' Ditch Davey joins 800 Words cast

Ditch Davey joins the cast of 800 Words as Terry, the younger brother of George, played by Erik Thomson.

George Turner's brother, Terry, arrives to Weld with a 'few demons'

Oscars winners 2017: Full list of Academy Award winners

Viola Davis accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for Fences at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

WHO won Oscars this year? Here’s a full list of every winner.

Why can’t Nicole Kidman clap properly?

Nicole Kidman's style of clapping has puzzled Oscars viewers.

FOR some reason, it seems Nicole doesn’t really know how to clap.

Muslim actor makes Oscars history

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for Moonlight at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

MOONLIGHT star Mahershala Ali makes Academy Award history.

NO ONE OFF LIMITS: Kimmel burns down the house at Oscars

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

HOST delivers a torrent of abuse on Hollywood’s night of nights.

Oscars guest’s shocking wardrobe malfunction

Blanca Blanco arrives for the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 26 February 2017.

ACTRESS suffers X-rated wardrobe malfunction.

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

GOING GOING ..

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $308,800

An immaculate brick and tile home built in 2004 has just had all new carpet laid, it has been repainted and overall the home has been maintained back to near new...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $209,000

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 Offers Above...

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

OVER 4,00M2 UNDER ROOF WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, POOL and SHEDS ON 4,001M2

53 Currawong Road, Gooburrum 4670

House 4 2 5 $575,000

You asked for it and we delivered with this sprawling family home located on Currawong Road in Tantitha Estate. This home will exceed any expectations with its...

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $397000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

REDUCED PRICE FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $190,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville,the owners are ready to hear your best offer. Just a short walk to the...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Growing optimism in realty markets

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port.

Market shifting from buyers' market to vendor

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!