Bundy’s future doctors invited to learn about study options

Senior high school students with aspirations of pursuing a career in medicine are encouraged to attend an information session at CQUniversity this week.

Aspiring doctors in years 11 and 12 from schools across the Wide Bay Burnett, are invited to learn more about their local medical education study options at an information evening being held at the CQUniversity Bundaberg campus on Thursday.

Senior students who have an interest in pursuing a medical career, along with their parents, will learn more about the brand new Regional Medical Program which will allow students to study a full seven-year medical program in Wide Bay and Central Queensland.

The information session will feature a guest presentation by Professor Alan Sandford AM, Director of Medical Academic Development at Central Queensland and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services.

Professor Sandford will provide attendees with a unique perspective and information on career experiences and professional opportunities available in a regional context and will also showcase the breadth and depth of clinical exposure future student doctors will gain by studying locally.

Attendees will also hear from local junior doctors about studying medicine and practising in regional areas.

Students will also learn more about the application process for CQUniversity’s Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathway to Medicine) course including testing and interview requirements.

Associate Vice-President for the CQUniversity Wide Bay Burnett region Luke Sinclair said that the event would be the perfect opportunity for students to learn more about the program, course application and study requirements.

“I invite any student in year 11 or 12, who is considering becoming a doctor to attend this information session,” he said.

“This will be a great opportunity to learn about the program, what it’s like to study medicine and what it’s like to practice as a doctor in a regional setting.

“Attendees will be given key information and will be able to ask our guests questions.”

The Regional Medical Pathway is a partnership between CQUniversity, The University of Queensland, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service.

Students will complete a three-year Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathway to Medicine) course with CQUniversity, before moving into UQ’s four-year MD program – both offered in the local area.

The Hospital and Health Services will provide student placements, internship opportunities and postgraduate training places within their regional footprints.

These placements will include major hospitals in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald (CQHHS) and Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough (WBHHS) as well as rural hospitals and multipurpose health services.

The hospitals will continue to work with the nation’s specialist medical Colleges and the Australian Medical Council to extend their accredited specialist medical training pathways and enable them to provide more opportunities for senior doctors of the future.

The first intake of students to the CQUniversity Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathway to Medicine) course will commence in Term 1, 2022, with students progressing to the UQ MD program from 2025.

The regional medical pathway information session will be held on Thursday the CQUniversity Bundaberg campus from 4.30pm until 6pm.

