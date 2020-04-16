Bundy’s fuel prices at their lowest in years

Drivers are paying less than a dollar for fuel at multiple stations in Bundy for the first time in years.

FOR the first time in more than a decade, Bundaberg drivers are able to get petrol in multiple places for under a dollar a litre.

And it may last for a while to come.

At most petrol stations in the Rum City today, drivers can fuel up for less than a dollar a litre.

The best, on Thursday afternoon, was 94.9 cents a litre at the Oaks Store in Burnett Heads but more than half a dozen petrol stations were selling at 98.8 or 98.9 cents a litre.

GOING DOWN: Liberty in North Bundaberg is offering fuel at less than a dollar a litre for unleaded.

Only Bargara Woolworths and the depots for both Caltex and BP were offering more than a dollar in the Bundaberg suburbs according to the Motormouth app.

In Moore Park Beach and Childers, no servos are selling at under a dollar just yet.

The RACQ said the reasons for the fall in price related to the overseas oil market and the impact the coronavirus pandemic was having on the world.

“The fall in the Bundaberg price is due to the collapse in oil demand caused by COVID-19 and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia,” RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said.

“In Australian dollar terms the last time oil was this cheap was in 2016 and in US dollar terms this is the cheapest price since 2004”

“This fall in the oil price, Singapore prices, and Brisbane Terminal Gate Prices has slowly flowed through to regional prices.”

Bundaberg is currently one of two areas to greatly benefit, with Toowoomba also falling below the magic dollar a litre mark.

And the good news is it is set to continue with Bundaberg on the verge of having its lowest prices on average in more than a decade.

“Bundaberg and Toowoomba are the cheapest regional centres, with Toowoomba seeing a daily average price of below 100c per litre for the first time in regional Queensland since 2016,” Smith said.

“Bundaberg is also heading towards an average price below 100c.

“The latest average price is 102.1cpl with 89 per cent of retail sites in Bundaberg selling for below 100cpl.

“We expect the price in Bundaberg will fall to the mid-90cpl price range in the next few weeks with Bundaberg ULP prices last consistently this low in February 2005, when the monthly average was 97.4cpl.”

The NewsMail can reveal that since January this year petrol prices have fallen by almost 30 per cent with the average being 140.8cpl.

Smith said pricing after that was dependent on what happened to oil prices.

“Where prices move after that will depend on where oil prices go,” she said.

“They’re currently trending down, but it’s not possible to say how far the oil price will fall.”

But the RACQ urged drivers to use apps to find the cheapest fuel and make sure their travels were for essential purposes only due to the coronavirus pandemic.