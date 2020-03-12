Bundy’s fuel bowser bargains

Cheap fuel at the Oak's Beach Store in Burnett Heads.

FUEL prices are predicted to drop as low as $1 around the country, after the coronavirus outbreak caused a decline in travel.

According to RACQ, Freedom Fuels Bundaberg on Kendall St, has set prices for unleaded, to $125.90 per litre.

Liberty stations are charging customers $127.50, closely followed by Oak’s Beach Store in Burnett Heads with $127.80, per litre.

In comparison, Brisbane’s fuel prices have seen a significant decline in prices, with a number of stations selling unleaded for as low as $117.