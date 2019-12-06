Bundy’s fruit fly hot spots

BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers have caught 221,000 fruit flies in only 23 weeks through their community program.

Program officer Hannah Lemon said 535 traps were placed over the program, managed by 485 individuals and an average of 270 people reported their results each week.

“For the fly count we didn’t think we would get past 100,000 but with the amount of people participating, you can see why we got to those numbers,” Ms Lemon said.

“The highest we had in one trap was over 6000. ”

Ms Lemon said from their collection results three popular spots for fruit flies were found in Bundaberg.

“From what I have seen there are about three hot spots, Bundaberg North and Branyan,” she said.

“One that we have found is Moore Park Beach and the amount of people equalled the amount of traps so it seems to be a bad spot for fruit flies.”

Ms Lemon said even if the fruit flies are in Bundaberg suburbs they can still affect the farm’s crops.

“We have seen it become more popular to grow your own crops and if you don’t manage it properly it can affect farms,” she said.

“We held a fruit fly forum with Professor Dick Drew who is creating traps for the fruit fly in his home orchard, he tests and dyes the fruit fly and he has found one 40km away.”

Ms Lemon said more fruit flies were found during hot weather, with one example being in a cold week they counted 4000 fruit flies whereas in a hot week they counted 28,000.

“We are looking at hopefully getting more funding, and internally are looking to see if we can keep the program going over summer,” she said.

“People can help by mainly picking up fruit off the ground and putting it in a compost bin or in a black bin bag and leaving it in the sun as it kills the larvae.”