Bundy’s frontline boost with new police officers

BUNDABERG’S frontline will be bolstered with the addition of three new police officers.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has announced the graduations of new police will be fast-tracked to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in Queensland’s Police Academies, and to immediately boost the number of frontline officers.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan welcomed the news and said three first year constables would be deployed to Bundaberg.

“I’m pleased the Commissioner has taken this step to ensure the safety of both frontline officers, and the wider community,” he said.

“It’s good to know Bundaberg will benefit from these first-year constables.

“I know many in the community are concerned right now, and the presence of these first-year constables will go a long way towards boosting public safety.

“I’m grateful to these officers who have accepted the responsibility of joining the Queensland Police Service.

“I wish these officers the very best as they embark on their new careers.”

Minister Ryan said the early graduations would also deliver further benefits throughout the service.

“The Police Commissioner’s decision will also free up officers who would otherwise be involved in training those recruits, further bolstering the number of officers on the front line,” he said.

“These are not ordinary times, and I commend the Police Commissioner for her decision to fast-track these graduations.

“I am assured this decision will not in any way diminish the capability of our graduates to perform their newly sworn duties as police officers.

“I thank them for taking on this responsibility and I know they will serve Queensland with honour and integrity.”