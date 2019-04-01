Bundy's first taste of cooler weather

A COOL change was in the air throughout the weekend, a welcomed reprieve from the heat of summer.

While now in the second month of autumn, it's finally starting to feel like it.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said to kick off April Bundaberg recorded temperatures of 16 degrees this morning - two degrees below the average.

The start of the change was felt on Sunday morning with a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees for Bundy - the lowest temperature recorded by BoM for the month this year.

Mr Blazak said the temperature drop was the result of a south westerly change in the wind and a high pressure system moving across the Great Australian Bite.

He said the system meant it was not only cool but dry as well; it's this dry air that enabled the mercury drop.

For those longing for winter, the cool change is forecast into tomorrow, but is potentially short-lived.

Mr Blazak said come Wednesday it's expected that the south easterly wind change will mean a little more showers and cloud cover for the Bundaberg region.

He said the average for Bundaberg in April was an 18 degree minimum and 28 degree maximum.

Tomorrow's temperature is forecast to mimic that average, with an 18 degree minimum and 28 degree maximum.

Wednesday's minimum will see a slight increase with 20 degrees predicted.

The coldest temperature for Bundaberg in March was set in 1994 with 13.5 degrees, while April's lowest temp on record is 8.3 degrees from 1966.