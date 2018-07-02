Menu
NICE BREW: Bundaberg's Kadilly Coffee is about to sell its first mature harvest. Owner Rod Walmsley said it took four years to finally produce the beans that would be ready for the Winterfeast stall this weekend.
Business

Bundy's first commercial coffee beans are brewing

Emma Reid
by
2nd Jul 2018 2:00 PM
JUST because Bundaberg doesn't have a mountain range like South America or Papua New Guinea who says it can't grow a mean coffee bean.

As this is proven, with what started as a hobby, as Bundaberg's Kadilly Coffee is about to sell its first mature harvest of coffee.

Owner Rod Walmsley's said it's been four years in the making and now his beans were ready for the Winterfeast stall this weekend.

His obsession with caffeinated beverages urged him to trial growing the coffee plants in this region and there's more to a cup of coffee than you may think.

Kadilly Coffee is crop to cup, with 300 trees grown on the banks of the Burnett River at Sharon.

Mr Walmsley said these trees would produce about 50kg of coffee beans this year and so it's first in best dressed for coffee lovers at the market.

Late last year Mr Walmsley's coffee trees started to fruit and took six months to mature to production stage.

He said the first step when it came to making coffee was hand picking the coffee cherries, before they went through to be pulped and fermented.

The fermenting removed the second layer of the bean and then they were dried in the sun to reduce the moisture to 11-12 per cent.

"I love a challenge,” he said.

"There's so many steps in processing, but all the magic is done in the roasting.

"The roasting can change the taste and flavour.”

Kadilly Coffee is roasted with the help of Bundaberg's Barking Dog Coffee, Mr Walmsley said.

Mr Walmsley said the darker the roast, the stronger the flavour and evidently the stronger the brew would be.

He said Kadilly Coffee wasn't "super strong” and was "mid-range with a little bit of fruitiness about it”.

The father-of-two said the Kadilly name was a mix of his children Kaden and Tilly's names, and although they were too young to enjoy a brew - they knew their father's passion.

"It started as a side hobby for me,” the electrician said.

"I've always had a fascination in horticulture.

"And I tell you it's pretty amazing to be able to drink what you produce.”

Although coffee is normally thought to be grown north at Atherton Tablelands or south near Byron Bay in northern New South Wales, Mr Walmsley is hoping his little venture will take off here.

"We are also selling seedling at the market,” he said.

"People can give it a go themselves with the young coffee trees.

"It's very similar to growing citrus with care and watering - they are a rainforest plant.

"I've found it easy enough to grow them on flat country on the banks of the Burnett River.”

To find out more information check out Kadilly Coffee on Facebook.

Bundaberg News Mail

