Bundy's fastest growing schools revealed

Geoff Egan
by
18th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
THE Bundaberg schools that are booming have been revealed.

An analysis of Federal Government data has revealed the Bundaberg region schools where student numbers have risen the most in the past five years.

Between 2013 and 2018 enrolment at Branyan Road State School has increased by 60.9 per cent, faster than any other school in the region.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority figures are the most up to date enrolment numbers that include all state and private schools nationally.

According to the latest public data that includes public and private schools, Branyan student numbers have grown from 276 to 444, the fastest growth in the region.

The second fastest growing school was Gooburrum State School, where the student body increased by 55.5 per cent between 2013 and 2018. Enrolment numbers grew from 80 in 2013 to 125 in 2018.

Over those five years Oakwood State School had the third biggest enrolment boom in the area 26 more students at the school in 2018 than in 2013 - a 29.2 per cent increase.

SCHOOLS WITH HIGHEST GROWTH, 2013-2018
Branyan Road State School  60.9%
Gooburrum State School   55.5%
Oakwood State School  29.2%
Lowmead State School  23.1
Elliott Heads State School  22.2%
Bargara State School   20.1%
Shalom College   15.1%
Isis District High School  14.2%
Burnett Youth Learning Centre  14%
Kepnock State High School  12.5%

