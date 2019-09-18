Bundy's fastest growing schools revealed

According to the latest public data that includes public and private schools, Branyan student numbers have grown from 276 to 444, the fastest growth in the region.

THE Bundaberg schools that are booming have been revealed.

An analysis of Federal Government data has revealed the Bundaberg region schools where student numbers have risen the most in the past five years.

Between 2013 and 2018 enrolment at Branyan Road State School has increased by 60.9 per cent, faster than any other school in the region.

The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority figures are the most up to date enrolment numbers that include all state and private schools nationally.

The second fastest growing school was Gooburrum State School, where the student body increased by 55.5 per cent between 2013 and 2018. Enrolment numbers grew from 80 in 2013 to 125 in 2018.

Over those five years Oakwood State School had the third biggest enrolment boom in the area 26 more students at the school in 2018 than in 2013 - a 29.2 per cent increase.

SCHOOLS WITH HIGHEST GROWTH, 2013-2018

Branyan Road State School 60.9%

Gooburrum State School 55.5%

Oakwood State School 29.2%

Lowmead State School 23.1

Elliott Heads State School 22.2%

Bargara State School 20.1%

Shalom College 15.1%

Isis District High School 14.2%

Burnett Youth Learning Centre 14%

Kepnock State High School 12.5%