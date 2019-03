Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

THERE'S no shortage of adorable babies in Bundy.

We've collated photos we've taken as well as reader photos to bring a selection of photos from the end of last year to February.

Submitted baby photos will be run in the Family Life section of the NewsMail.

If we've missed your photo, email it to editorial@news-mail.com.au or send us a message on Facebook.