Bundy's end of the reef on show

Eliza Goetze
| 26th Jun 2017 7:20 PM
BLOWN AWAY: Channel 9 News weather reader Natalia Cooper on Lady Elliot Island yesterday.
BLOWN AWAY: Channel 9 News weather reader Natalia Cooper on Lady Elliot Island yesterday.

BUNDABERG'S end of the Great Barrier Reef was on show to the nation this morning with Channel 9 reporter Natalia Cooper beaming Australia's weather report into living rooms across the country from the white sands of Lady Elliot Island.

The colourful sunrise put on a show following the release of a report that has put a big dollar value on the massive natural wonder.

The report by Deloitte Access Economics says the Burnett Mary region - "Bundaberg, Fraser Island and surrounds” - along with Cairns, captured more than half of the visitor nights spent in the Great Barrier Reef region, and the former also attracted around 35% of the reef's domestic day visits, more than any other region across Queensland.

With an average spend of $105 a day that equates to more than $300 million in the 2015-16 season.

The reef also holds value for the fishing and aquaculture industries worth $19m in the region.

"We welcome the report - it reinforces the incredible value of the reef,” Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said, adding that it was "fantastic” to get coverage on a national breakfast program.

"In Bundaberg we're very privileged to have Lady Elliot and Musgrave islands on our doorstep, and with that comes great responsibility to protect what we have.”

Cooper tweeted to her 7600 fans: "Lady Elliot Island has absolutely blown me away! This place is 👌.”

Ms Reid said the tourism industry along the coast played "a vital role in protecting the reef and educating its consumers”.

Tourism dollars also help protect the reef in turn, with $6.50 environmental management charge per visitor per day going towards the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority programs to improve reef health.

Bundaberg's status as a "gateway” to the Southern Great Barrier Reef had flow-on effects for the prosperity of the whole community, she said.

"When you think about the people who come through the Bundy region to come to the reef they're buying fuel, staying in accommodation, buying groceries, eating out; the reef is the hook but they're doing a lot of other things in the region.

"Those business owners in turn are spending money in the regional economy.”

REEF DOLLARS

Great Barrier Reef in the Burnett Mary region

  • 5957 full-time jobs in tourism
  • 839 full-time jobs in recreational activities
  • Domestic day trip spend, 2015-16: More than $300 million

Source: Deloitte

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg north burnett tourism channel 9 deloitte access economics economy great barrier reef southern great barrier reef

