Bundy’s educator crowned state’s best

ACHIEVING IN EDUCATION: Lilian Barr, Noel Pettit, Callan Egan, Queenslands top childcare worker Rose Snow and Heleyna Savili at the Bundaberg Early Learning Centre.

CARING for children is no easy feat, but Bundaberg Early Learning Centre educator, Rosemarie Snow makes it look easy.

Ms Snow who has worked at the Bundaberg centre for eight years was recently announced as one of the finalists for G8 Education’s 2019 Standout Educator Awards and has now been crowned as Queensland’s best educator.

“I was in the Philippines visiting family when I heard that I had been nominated and when they announced the state winners, I was in Brisbane watching the video on Facebook,” Ms Snow said.

“When they said my name, I was running up and down the hall and I was in tears — I was so shocked but I’m just so thankful for everyone.”

But Ms Snow remains humble about the big achievement and said it all comes down to a team effort.

“It’s one of those roles where a lot of people don’t get recognised, so I was so shocked when my director contacted me to tell me the news,” Ms Snow said.

“It was exciting that Bundaberg Early Learning Centre was recognised and I’m not just accepting the award for myself — this is for the whole team, my colleagues, the children and their parents.”

The educator admits no job is stress-free, especially when it involves caring for 20 kids aged three and four, but said she wouldn’t change it for the world.

“It can be overwhelming sometimes,” Ms Snow said.

“But I love my job so much and seeing the smile on the children’s faces at the end of day makes it worthwhile.”

A drive to succeed in one’s career is obviously hereditary, with Ms Snow taking the moment to reveal how proud she is of her children’s achievements too.

“Education is very important to me, not only for my kids at work but my children too,” she said.

“I’m so proud of my kids — my son won Apprentice of the Year four years ago and my daughter is an intern pharmacist at Bundaberg Base Hospital.”

G8 Education Queensland regional manager, Kylie Van der Stok said the award was a testament to Rosemarie’s dedication to her job and the children she looks after.

“Our awards program is about recognising how important educators like Rosemarie are to support children to foster a love of learning in the critical early years,” Ms Van der Stok said.

“Children and families alike all adore Rosemarie — she really has made such a positive impact on their lives. So much so that even years after children have left the centre they still talk about Rosemarie and consider her an important role model in their lives.”

The national winner will be announced at the G8 Education Centre Manager Conference in Brisbane, in March 2020.