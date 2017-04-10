Bundy's economic outlook keeps getting better - here's why

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: A skeleton of the Knauf plasterboard factory is beginning to take shape at Bundaberg Port.

THE council and Lawrence Consulting compile the quarterly figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and other sources to provide residents and businesses with information on topics such as our population growth, labour market, productivity, tourism and the property market to name but a few.

Business Bundaberg consultant Neil McPhillips said from a strategic perspective, the data was used to create plans to grow the local economy.

"We are very lucky in the region to have a diverse economic base; that is, we don't rely on only one or two industry sectors," he said.

"This means that we can withstand the 'boom and bust' occurrences that many other regions can't.

"The main focus for those of us working in the economic development sector of the region really comes down to some basic strategies, which are confirmed by this economic outlook data."

Gross regional product

The GRP for the Bundaberg region was $4.4 billion in the 2015/16 financial year, equating to a real yearly growth of 2.1%.

The largest contributor was the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries with a whopping $686 million, which makes up 15.7% of the total GRP for the Bundaberg region.

Other major contributors include the health care and social assistance sector with $519 million, construction ($357 million), manufacturing ($311 million) and retail trade ($272 million).

During the past five years, the Bundaberg economy has grown at an average yearly rate of 1.1%, with the financial and insurance sector experiencing the highest yearly growth at 15.8%.

Mr McPhillips said the GRP was one of the most vital indicators of a region's economic performance.

"There are a number of contributing factors to this positive result, but I think our general increase in construction activity and business development and expansion during the past 12 months, post natural disaster recovery, has generated the most impact."

The Bundaberg CBD. Mike Knott BUN221216CBD62

Population

The population of the Bundaberg region was an estimated 94,640 people in 2016.

This represents a small increase of 264 people, or 0.3% from 2015.

Unfortunately it means our population growth sits below the Wide Bay-Burnett average of 0.5% and the state average of 1.4%.

Labour market

About 34,406 people were working in the Bundaberg region in the December quarter marking the highest level of employment since the September quarter 2013.

It's an increase of 4.6%, or 1694 people, compared to the December quarter 2015.

Overall the unemployment rate sits at 9.6% for the December quarter, lower than the Wide Bay-Burnett rate of 9.7% but higher than the averages for the state (6.1%) and the nation (5.7%).

Tourism

About 1.3 million tourists visited Bundaberg last year, which was a decrease of 9.6% from the year before.

But the December quarter saw 45,493 passengers through Bundaberg Airport - the highest quarterly figure on record, an increase of 2135 passengers compared to the previous December quarter.

Last year visitors spent more than $400 million in our region.

Mr McPhillips said tourism had a strong flow-on effect to not only hospitality-based businesses, but nearly every industry sector in the region.

"The old catch-cry 'tourism is everybody's business' is very real," he said.

"Our airport continues to grow in passenger numbers and we can only hope that this strong growth will one day encourage airline operators to look further afield in terms of routes to other destinations, rather than just to Brisbane."

Businesses

There were 6537 businesses operating in Bundaberg as of June last year, with an estimated total turnover of $2.8 billion.

The number of businesses was a small decrease of 1.2% from the number operating at June 2014 (6618).

The largest industry in terms of businesses operating was the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, accounting for 21.2% of all businesses.

This was followed by construction (16.8%) and rental, hiring and real estate services (10.3%).

Dwelling approvals

Housing approvals were down in the December quarter with only 414 new houses approved, a decrease of 11.8% from the December quarter the year before.

The average median weekly rent for a one-bedroom flat was $195, down 2.5% from the year before.

Rents for two-bedroom flats also fell to $225 while renting a four-bedroom house dropped by 5.7% to $330.

Median weekly rents for a two-bedroom home ($250) and three-bedroom house ($285) remained unchanged.

Construction

About $140 million was spent on commercial development in the region in the year to the December quarter marking a massive 101.7% increase from the same period the year before.

This can be attributed to a number of major projects which got under way last year.

Mr McPhillips said while residential building approvals were slightly down for the year to December 2016, the enormous growth in the industrial/commercial construction sector was probably one of the strongest in regional Queensland.

"We can attribute this to the innovative approach by the council to offering development incentives and substantial headworks fee discounts," he said.

"The greatest economic impact to a community through multipliers comes from construction activity.

"This is why it is important to always try and generate activity in this sector."

ROAD PROJECT: Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey at the Kay McDuff extension site to the Bundaberg ring road. Paul Donaldson BUN091216ROAD4

Jack Dempsey: Increase in approvals for non-residential developments

Latest figures reinforce positive growth for commercial development, property investment and aviation in the Bundaberg region.

A key highlight includes the increase in approvals for non-residential developments.

We have seen a substantial increase in both the value of non-residential approvals and the rate of approvals.

In the year to the December 2016 quarter, about $140 million worth of commercial development was recorded, representing a substantial increase of more than 100% on the previous year.

Examples of large-scale developments include the $2 million backpacker accommodation in Gin Gin, the $210 million solar farm for Childers and the massive investment by Knauf.

In the last quarter to December 2016, we received the highest figure ever recorded for passenger movements through the Bundaberg Airport, with 45,493 people travelling by plane to and from Bundaberg.

This represents a significant annual increase of almost 5%, or an additional 2135 travellers.

The figures confirm that there's room for improvement in the labour market.

However the number of employed people in the Bundaberg region has grown slightly, with 38,406 people employed in the December quarter for 2016, representing annual growth of 1694 people, or 4.6% compared to the previous year.

In addition, I am hopeful that the $10.7 million recently granted to the council by the State Government will go a long way towards creating more jobs and local infrastructure projects across the region of growth.

We plan to invest this money in important projects for the benefit of locals.

ROAD PROJECT: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt at the Kay McDuff extension site to the Bundaberg ring road. Paul Donaldson BUN091216ROAD3

Keith Pitt: Domestic visitors increasing

The Hinkler electorate has seen strong growth in its tourism sector during the past 12 months with increased international and domestic visitors to the Bundaberg region, which means a boost to the local economy.

Domestic visitors to Bundaberg increased by 6% over the previous three years to December 2016 and spent 2,040,000 nights in the Rum City.

About 41,000 international visitors came to Bundaberg in 2016, an increase of 24% over the previous three years.

It's great news for the 3380 local tourism jobs in Hinkler to see both Australians and international visitors choosing to visit our beautiful part of the country.

Trade opportunities in the region also continue to grow with the recent agreement with Indonesia to make it easier and cheaper to export our sugar and beef, as well as further tariff reductions under the Japan-Australia Economic Partnership Agreement.

The agreement with Indonesia means Australian exporters are on a level playing field with other suppliers and our local cane growers should be assessing this opportunity.

The fourth round of tariff cuts under the Japan-Australia Economic Partnership Agreement came into effect on April 1 this year, with reductions for honey, mandarins and chilled beef.

The tariff on macadamias of 5% was eliminated when this agreement came into force in 2015 and, last year, macadamia exports grew to more than $29.7 million.

MP Leanne Donaldson. Paul Donaldson BUN041116DON2

Leanne Donaldson: Good news for employment

Employment in the Bundaberg region is at the highest level since the September Quarter 2013, which is just fantastic news, and I couldn't be prouder of our community.

Creating jobs doesn't happen by accident.

It requires conscious and co-ordinated effort, which is why the State Government has implemented so many programs to help the people of Bundaberg find work, especially at-risk groups such as young people and the long-term unemployed.

The Government is also prioritising investment in regional infrastructure.

In Bundaberg, we've built a gas pipeline, which enabled us to draw the Knauf plasterboard factory to our region, and created a State Development Area around the Port of Bundaberg, which will fast-track development and give industry the government support they need to set up shop here and employ locals.

In 2016, Queensland set a $52 billion export record, and we're making sure that Bundaberg is in on that action.

I'm also excited to see that tourism remains a pillar of our local economy.

Overall, tourism represents 10.7% of our Gross Regional Product.

The Queensland Government has been working to support tourism in our region, with a $10 million upgrade to the Mon Repos Turtle Centre, and the scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk near the Port of Bundaberg to create an exciting diving attraction.

These projects create local jobs and bring visitors who spend money in our town.

I'm proud of the progress we've made, but everyone who makes up that 9.6% unemployment rate is a person with their own story and their own struggle.