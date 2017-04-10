31°
News

Bundy's economic outlook keeps getting better - here's why

Jim Alouat | 10th Apr 2017 8:33 AM
UNDER CONSTRUCTION: A skeleton of the Knauf plasterboard factory is beginning to take shape at Bundaberg Port.
UNDER CONSTRUCTION: A skeleton of the Knauf plasterboard factory is beginning to take shape at Bundaberg Port. Mike Knott BUN250816KNAUF5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE council and Lawrence Consulting compile the quarterly figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics and other sources to provide residents and businesses with information on topics such as our population growth, labour market, productivity, tourism and the property market to name but a few.

Business Bundaberg consultant Neil McPhillips said from a strategic perspective, the data was used to create plans to grow the local economy.

"We are very lucky in the region to have a diverse economic base; that is, we don't rely on only one or two industry sectors," he said.

"This means that we can withstand the 'boom and bust' occurrences that many other regions can't.

"The main focus for those of us working in the economic development sector of the region really comes down to some basic strategies, which are confirmed by this economic outlook data."

Gross regional product

The GRP for the Bundaberg region was $4.4 billion in the 2015/16 financial year, equating to a real yearly growth of 2.1%.

The largest contributor was the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries with a whopping $686 million, which makes up 15.7% of the total GRP for the Bundaberg region.

Other major contributors include the health care and social assistance sector with $519 million, construction ($357 million), manufacturing ($311 million) and retail trade ($272 million).

During the past five years, the Bundaberg economy has grown at an average yearly rate of 1.1%, with the financial and insurance sector experiencing the highest yearly growth at 15.8%.

Mr McPhillips said the GRP was one of the most vital indicators of a region's economic performance.

"There are a number of contributing factors to this positive result, but I think our general increase in construction activity and business development and expansion during the past 12 months, post natural disaster recovery, has generated the most impact."

 

The Bundaberg CBD.
The Bundaberg CBD. Mike Knott BUN221216CBD62

Population

The population of the Bundaberg region was an estimated 94,640 people in 2016.

This represents a small increase of 264 people, or 0.3% from 2015.

Unfortunately it means our population growth sits below the Wide Bay-Burnett average of 0.5% and the state average of 1.4%.

Labour market

About 34,406 people were working in the Bundaberg region in the December quarter marking the highest level of employment since the September quarter 2013.

It's an increase of 4.6%, or 1694 people, compared to the December quarter 2015.

Overall the unemployment rate sits at 9.6% for the December quarter, lower than the Wide Bay-Burnett rate of 9.7% but higher than the averages for the state (6.1%) and the nation (5.7%).

Tourism

About 1.3 million tourists visited Bundaberg last year, which was a decrease of 9.6% from the year before.

But the December quarter saw 45,493 passengers through Bundaberg Airport - the highest quarterly figure on record, an increase of 2135 passengers compared to the previous December quarter.

Last year visitors spent more than $400 million in our region.

Mr McPhillips said tourism had a strong flow-on effect to not only hospitality-based businesses, but nearly every industry sector in the region.

"The old catch-cry 'tourism is everybody's business' is very real," he said.

"Our airport continues to grow in passenger numbers and we can only hope that this strong growth will one day encourage airline operators to look further afield in terms of routes to other destinations, rather than just to Brisbane."

Businesses

There were 6537 businesses operating in Bundaberg as of June last year, with an estimated total turnover of $2.8 billion.

The number of businesses was a small decrease of 1.2% from the number operating at June 2014 (6618).

The largest industry in terms of businesses operating was the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, accounting for 21.2% of all businesses.

This was followed by construction (16.8%) and rental, hiring and real estate services (10.3%).

Dwelling approvals

Housing approvals were down in the December quarter with only 414 new houses approved, a decrease of 11.8% from the December quarter the year before.

The average median weekly rent for a one-bedroom flat was $195, down 2.5% from the year before.

Rents for two-bedroom flats also fell to $225 while renting a four-bedroom house dropped by 5.7% to $330.

Median weekly rents for a two-bedroom home ($250) and three-bedroom house ($285) remained unchanged.

Construction

About $140 million was spent on commercial development in the region in the year to the December quarter marking a massive 101.7% increase from the same period the year before.

This can be attributed to a number of major projects which got under way last year.

Mr McPhillips said while residential building approvals were slightly down for the year to December 2016, the enormous growth in the industrial/commercial construction sector was probably one of the strongest in regional Queensland.

"We can attribute this to the innovative approach by the council to offering development incentives and substantial headworks fee discounts," he said.

"The greatest economic impact to a community through multipliers comes from construction activity.

"This is why it is important to always try and generate activity in this sector."

 

ROAD PROJECT: Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey at the Kay McDuff extension site to the Bundaberg ring road.
ROAD PROJECT: Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey at the Kay McDuff extension site to the Bundaberg ring road. Paul Donaldson BUN091216ROAD4

Jack Dempsey: Increase in approvals for non-residential developments

Latest figures reinforce positive growth for commercial development, property investment and aviation in the Bundaberg region.

A key highlight includes the increase in approvals for non-residential developments.

We have seen a substantial increase in both the value of non-residential approvals and the rate of approvals.

In the year to the December 2016 quarter, about $140 million worth of commercial development was recorded, representing a substantial increase of more than 100% on the previous year.

Examples of large-scale developments include the $2 million backpacker accommodation in Gin Gin, the $210 million solar farm for Childers and the massive investment by Knauf.

In the last quarter to December 2016, we received the highest figure ever recorded for passenger movements through the Bundaberg Airport, with 45,493 people travelling by plane to and from Bundaberg.

This represents a significant annual increase of almost 5%, or an additional 2135 travellers.

The figures confirm that there's room for improvement in the labour market.

However the number of employed people in the Bundaberg region has grown slightly, with 38,406 people employed in the December quarter for 2016, representing annual growth of 1694 people, or 4.6% compared to the previous year.

In addition, I am hopeful that the $10.7 million recently granted to the council by the State Government will go a long way towards creating more jobs and local infrastructure projects across the region of growth.

We plan to invest this money in important projects for the benefit of locals.

 

ROAD PROJECT: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt at the Kay McDuff extension site to the Bundaberg ring road.
ROAD PROJECT: Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt at the Kay McDuff extension site to the Bundaberg ring road. Paul Donaldson BUN091216ROAD3

Keith Pitt: Domestic visitors increasing

The Hinkler electorate has seen strong growth in its tourism sector during the past 12 months with increased international and domestic visitors to the Bundaberg region, which means a boost to the local economy.

Domestic visitors to Bundaberg increased by 6% over the previous three years to December 2016 and spent 2,040,000 nights in the Rum City.

About 41,000 international visitors came to Bundaberg in 2016, an increase of 24% over the previous three years.

It's great news for the 3380 local tourism jobs in Hinkler to see both Australians and international visitors choosing to visit our beautiful part of the country.

Trade opportunities in the region also continue to grow with the recent agreement with Indonesia to make it easier and cheaper to export our sugar and beef, as well as further tariff reductions under the Japan-Australia Economic Partnership Agreement.

The agreement with Indonesia means Australian exporters are on a level playing field with other suppliers and our local cane growers should be assessing this opportunity.

The fourth round of tariff cuts under the Japan-Australia Economic Partnership Agreement came into effect on April 1 this year, with reductions for honey, mandarins and chilled beef.

The tariff on macadamias of 5% was eliminated when this agreement came into force in 2015 and, last year, macadamia exports grew to more than $29.7 million.

 

MP Leanne Donaldson.
MP Leanne Donaldson. Paul Donaldson BUN041116DON2

Leanne Donaldson: Good news for employment

Employment in the Bundaberg region is at the highest level since the September Quarter 2013, which is just fantastic news, and I couldn't be prouder of our community.

Creating jobs doesn't happen by accident.

It requires conscious and co-ordinated effort, which is why the State Government has implemented so many programs to help the people of Bundaberg find work, especially at-risk groups such as young people and the long-term unemployed.

The Government is also prioritising investment in regional infrastructure.

In Bundaberg, we've built a gas pipeline, which enabled us to draw the Knauf plasterboard factory to our region, and created a State Development Area around the Port of Bundaberg, which will fast-track development and give industry the government support they need to set up shop here and employ locals.

In 2016, Queensland set a $52 billion export record, and we're making sure that Bundaberg is in on that action.

I'm also excited to see that tourism remains a pillar of our local economy.

Overall, tourism represents 10.7% of our Gross Regional Product.

The Queensland Government has been working to support tourism in our region, with a $10 million upgrade to the Mon Repos Turtle Centre, and the scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk near the Port of Bundaberg to create an exciting diving attraction.

These projects create local jobs and bring visitors who spend money in our town.

I'm proud of the progress we've made, but everyone who makes up that 9.6% unemployment rate is a person with their own story and their own struggle.

Bundaberg News Mail
Did you buy this unclaimed million-dollar lotto ticket?

Did you buy this unclaimed million-dollar lotto ticket?

ONE million dollars remains unclaimed after the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

Aussie journo's Somalian kidnapper to face court

RELEASED: After crossing the border into Nairobi Nigel Brennan begins his way home in November 2009. Photo: contributed

It was a trap, years in the making

Tributes flow for three-year-old 'angel' in drowning tragedy

About 6.45pm police found the child in a dam on the property.

Mt Perry community in mourning following tragic death

UPDATE: Report croc sightings, Department urges

Actual crocodile sighted not pictured.

"There are more and more sightings these days”

Local Partners

Did you buy this unclaimed million-dollar lotto ticket?

ONE million dollars remains unclaimed after the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

Go back in time at Tegege this weekend

FUN DAY: Lane Cook, Braxton Cook, Brandon Witcher and Lawson Cook at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally.

Tractors, broom making, goats and more

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Newsreader suddenly realises she’s on air

AN AUSTRALIAN newsreader has been sprung daydreaming on live TV. When she realised she was back on air, her reaction was phenomenal.

Inside The Rock, Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud

Inside The Rock and Vin Diesel’s ‘Furious’ feud.

FEUD between Vin Diesel and Dwayne The Rock Johnson has escalated.

Karl Stefanovic takes break amid ratings dip

The new couple went public earlier this year.

Karl Stefanovic is taking a break from the Today show

Are we getting sick of Eddie McGuire?

Eddie McGuire’s Hot Seat is struggling in the ratings.

Hot Seat has failed to bridge the gap on Seven’s The Chase

What's on the small screen this week

Anh Do returns in season two of the TV series Anh Do's Brush With Fame.

ANH Do picks up the paintbrush for season two of Brush With Fame.

10 of the most cringe-worthy celebrity endorsements

That time when Kendall Jenner ended oppression with a Pepsi.

Did Kendall Jenner just end oppression with a Pepsi? Nope

TV Insider: The Biggest Loser loses out

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton.

What went wrong for this reality show?

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Price Reduction!

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $310,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

OFFERS WANTED NOW! MOTIVATED SELLER!

16 Buchan Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Sought after Location - 2 Living Areas - Swimming Pool - Undercover Entertaining andbull; Well presented family home on fully fenced 700m2 allotment. andbull; 3...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $309,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

PRIME POSITION PLUS POOL!

20 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

DON'T MISS OUT! Located in Bargara Parks Estate and with Bargara Central Shopping Centre just 400m up the road offering Aldi, Woolworths, Pharmacy and up to 20...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

BARGAINS: Bundy region block sells for $8000

The home at 6 Eriksen St sold for $125,000 at a council auction.

Bundaberg Regional Council auctioned two lots with unpaid rates

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!