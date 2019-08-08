Bundy's Dying with Dignity group launches online petition

The Wide Bay co-ordinators of Dying with Dignity have arranged an online petition, as a strategy to keep pressure on the government and maintain momentum.

The Wide Bay co-ordinators of Dying with Dignity have arranged an online petition, as a strategy to keep pressure on the government and maintain momentum.

SUPPORTERS of Dying with Dignity are concerned with the lack of urgency the Palaszczuk Government is exhibiting in relation to the state inquiry for aged care, end of life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.

The Wide Bay co-ordinators have arranged an online petition, as a strategy to keep pressure on the government and maintain momentum.

An email, quoting the premier, was circulated to members of the Wide Bay group on Tuesday night.

"(The Premier) has said she believes Queenslanders 'have to at least talk about (Voluntary Assisted Dying)' and 'we are going about this very slowly and I understand that the community is bitterly divided over voluntary euthanasia... I'm not saying we will introduce voluntary euthanasia at all, I am saying let's hear all the voices, including those of the people in great pain',” the email read.

"Our communities are not bitterly divided over voluntary euthanasia, in fact over 80% believe it is a choice we should have.”

The online petition has already gained 1634 signatures.

"We refer to the 5500 submissions and the harrowing stories shared at numerous Queensland public hearings and seek a verbal commitment to the legislative process as a matter of urgency,” the petition said.

The petition is available online to sign at https://bit.ly/2MFpX89.