Bundy's deadliest road set for $6m upgrade

More than $6m in funding will hopefully help address the number of crashes along Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

More than $6m in funding will hopefully help address the number of crashes along Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd. mike knott

ALMOST four months after calls were made to fix a road that claimed the lives of nine people in the past five years, the State Government has announced $6.318 million will be invested in improving the safety of Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

Queensland's Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey has announced the 44km road, which links Bundaberg and Gin Gin, will receive a slice of $112 million funding being spent to improve the safety of the state's most deadly roads.

The removal of roadside hazards and the addition of safety barriers, audio-tactile line marking and right-turning lanes are the proposed works to be undertaken.

DOUBLE FATALITY: Two South Kolan women lost their lives after a traffic crash on the Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd in January 2018. Mikayla Haupt

In November, after the tragic loss of South Kolan mother and daughter Leisa and Emerson Purkis, the NewsMail banded together with members of the community and the region's leaders to call for the Department of Transport to commit to potentially life saving upgrades.

Bundaberg Regional Councillor Wayne Honor said he had been pushing for this outcome for the past five years.

"Ambulance officers first approached me several years ago and it's something I've been working towards since then,” Cr Honor said.

"It will make for faster travel between Gin Gin and Bundaberg for emergency services, and it will make the road safer for local residents.”

Mayor Jack Dempsey said he had previously written to the department showing his support for a request about upgrading the road submitted by the Gin Gin Chamber of Commerce.

"There are many sections of the Gin Gin Road that need to be improved over the coming years," Mayor Dempsey said.

"Council thanks the State Government for this contribution towards partly addressing the problem.”

The upgrades are scheduled to begin this year.

Why fixing Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd is so important

On November 5, 2018, the South Kolan community was rocked by the loss of beloved Leisa, 46, and Emerson, 12, who were on their way to a school drop-off when their car collided with a truck.

Leisa died at the scene and Emerson passed away at hospital later in the day.

The most recent loss uncovered the importance of discussing vital upgrades for the deadly stretch of road, with 17 people who have died since 2001 travelling on the 44km link between Bundaberg and Gin Gin - A truly heartbreaking statistic.

Patricia Levi, Kaylene Carter, James Robertson, Travis Herschell, Fa'licia Brown are also among those whose lives shouldn't have ended on Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd crash victims. File

Regardless of whether the incidents were due to driver fault or issues with the road, taking advanced precautions to minimise the risk of fatal crashes and make safety a priority was a discussion worthy of bringing to light.

The NewsMail contacted the Department of Transport shortly after the crash in November to see if improving Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd was in the pipeline.

At the time a department spokesperson responded: "a recent routine inspection along Bundaberg-Gin Gin Road did not indicate any sections requiring immediate action”.

As part of the response the spokesperson said an investigation was being conducted to identify the cause of the double-fatality.

The spokesperson said if it was established that any road factors were involved, the department would address them.

The NewsMail spoke with angry residents such as Stephen Ratcliffe, who showed emails of discussions between himself and the Department of Transport about the road needing upgrades just weeks before the fatal crash.

NOT HAPPY: Stephen Ratcliffe was not impressed with TMRs response to his complaints and now fatalities have happened on the same road he spoke to them about. Mike Knott BUN071118STE1

The NewsMail also spoke to Lucinda Ross, a spokeswoman for RACQ, who said Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd was one of several roads leading to the Rum City rated as a medium-high level risk during a recent Australian Road Assessment Program (AusRAP) assessment.

"We're calling on the State and Federal Governments to get in and deliver low cost, high benefit treatments to make these roads safer,” Ms Ross said.

MPs Stephen Bennett and Ken O'Dowd agreed that the department should consider road works to prioritise improving the safety of Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett. Mike Knott BUN300818BENNETT2

"The statistics are horrific,” Mr Bennett said.

"Any death on our roads is one too many.

"We want our families, friends and visitors to be safe.”

The road sits in Mr O'Dowd's federal electorate and he said he attended the funeral for Leisa and Emerson, describing the day as "a very sad occasion when a mother and daughter had their lives cut short by this tragic incident”.

"I believe that the Bundaberg-Gin Gin road needs an upgrade to cope with the increasing traffic along this route,” Mr O'Dowd said.