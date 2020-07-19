Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chia Momesso: Poppy Evelyn 1/6/2020.
Chia Momesso: Poppy Evelyn 1/6/2020. Contributed
News

BUNDY'S CUTEST BUB: Almost 400 votes, one day left to decide

Crystal Jones
by
19th Jul 2020 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you cast your vote yet for Bundaberg's cutest baby? Hundreds of locals have so far.

With more than 100 gorgeous babies in our gallery, we've asked readers to pick the baby they want to call Bundy's cutest. 

Amanda White: Noah Stirling Dwyer, born 1-6-2020.
Amanda White: Noah Stirling Dwyer, born 1-6-2020. Contributed

At present count, it's a close contest so far between lovely Poppy Evelyn and handsome little man Noah Stirling Dwyer who were coincidentally both born on June 1 this year.

But with so many votes being cast, any of these beautiful bouncing Bundy bubs could be selected.

Voting closes tomorrow morning. 

To have your say, go HERE

babies children parenting
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFF AND RACING: Public allowed back to the track

        premium_icon OFF AND RACING: Public allowed back to the track

        News People will be allowed back at the Thabeban Racecourse next weekend.

        Seven of Bundy’s most gripping court cases

        premium_icon Seven of Bundy’s most gripping court cases

        News Some of the most gripping court cases to go through the Bundaberg Courts.

        MORNING REWIND: Stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: Stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on some of the stories you might have missed in the last 24 hours.

        Bundy girl takes flight in traffic control

        premium_icon Bundy girl takes flight in traffic control

        News Flight Lieutenant Paige Starwick is the first of her family to join the ADF.