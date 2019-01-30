Bundy's crime figures at 10-year high, but not all bad news

Police are charging more people in the Bundaberg region.

BUNDABERG'S crime rate has sky-rocketed over the past 10 years, but police say it's not all bad news.

The region copped thousands of offences last year including fraud, murder and drug-related crimes, according to Queensland Police Service statistics.

The compilation of reports equated to 7272 offences in a 12-month period, an increase of 620 from 6652 cases in the previous year.

But the spike is much greater compared to 10 years ago, where 5588 offences were recorded, with the crime rate increasing by more than 30 per cent.

The statistics take into account crimes that were recorded where officers laid charges.

Bundaberg Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said some categories of crime had decreased in the past 12 months, such as assault and sexual offences, but said this showed an increase in awareness.

"What's interesting is we've got more breaches of domestic violence orders,” Sen Sgt McGarry said.

"That's not unexpected in the last five years when there's been a lot more attention on domestic violence.

"In fact, we welcome that increase because it means the public is much more confident to come to us to ensure we're working to their best interests to ensure their safety through our domestic violence investigations.

"We don't welcome an increase in crime, but an increase in certain classes of crime can often indicate better policing strategies, better methodologies, better relationships with stakeholders and the community, which then helps the public come forward and have confidence in us to investigate.”

He said domestic violence breaches wasn't the only positive increase.

"We've got more drug offences, which means police are using better investigative techniques and strategies to detect drug offences, and we've got a dedicated drug team now in this area,” he said.

"We've got more weapons offences due to higher compliance, better policing methodologies around detecting weapons offences.”

Fraud charges increased by 15 offences last year, with 389 cases taking place during the period, but this number had risen by more than 270 reports from 2008.

Sen Sgt McGarry said the introduction of Paywave would have impacted the figure, as the tap-and-go system was "a very easy fraud-aligned activity”.

He said local police had areas of focus this year to influence a decline in the statistics.

"Our focus will continue to be preventing domestic and family violence, working with the community and stakeholders such as Edon Place and others to protect vulnerable persons,” he said.

"And of course to reduce road trauma, which is always a priority for us, through high visibility policing, speed detection, focusing on our life-endangering offences and being in the right place at the right time.”

If you or anyone you know needs support against domestic violence, contact Edon Place on 4153 6820.