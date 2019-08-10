Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHEEKY WINNER: Juvena Curd with her son Mason Curd.
CHEEKY WINNER: Juvena Curd with her son Mason Curd. Mike Knott BUN090819MASON1
Offbeat

Bundy's 'cheekiest baby': Mason wins our hearts

Rhylea Millar
by
10th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MASON'S day starts with a tasty breakfast, followed by moments of solitude looking through picture books and making a bee-line outside to bask in the sunshine and play with his Tonka trucks.

The 16-month old also loves a good chat, even though his contribution to the conversation mostly consists of goos and ahhs at this point.

Kristen Curd: My nephew Mason.
Kristen Curd: My nephew Mason. contributed

After the NewsMail released a poll to find Bundy's cheekiest baby, Mason took out the unofficial title, with his big blue eyes and puffy cheeks.

Mason's Mum, Juvena Curd, said Mason and her 12-year old daughter, are very close and unlike his cautious and protective big sister, Mason was very adventurous.

"Motherhood has definitely taught me a few things - organisational skills, the importance of routine, patience,” Mrs Curd said.

"The age gap between Amelia and Mason has made me realise that you need to stop and absorb all the little things they do because before you know it, they will be all grown up.”

Mrs Curd said Mason's face lit up every afternoon when his dad, Mitch Curd returned home from work and he could barely get a foot through the door before Mason launched, arms spread for a hug and often imitated his dad's traits, like wearing sunglasses around his neck.

Mason's Aunt, Kristen Curd who works away as a teacher and misses her nephew dearly, submitted the photo into the competition.

Rhylea Millar

cheeky baby newsmail poll
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy Sugar, council team up in transition package proposal

    premium_icon Bundy Sugar, council team up in transition package proposal

    Business BUNDABERG Regional Council and Bundaberg Sugar have made a joint submission to the State Government seeking a structural transition package.

    Five Bundy drivers test positive to drugs in 7 hours

    premium_icon Five Bundy drivers test positive to drugs in 7 hours

    News Four of those charged were driving Holden Commodores

    Dad's drunken assault leaves man unconscious

    premium_icon Dad's drunken assault leaves man unconscious

    Crime The brawl started after Tombs' friend urinated in the bar

    Mercy plea: Elderly crab nabber feels $8k pinch

    premium_icon Mercy plea: Elderly crab nabber feels $8k pinch

    Crime Steemson ran away from officers to try and dispose of evidence