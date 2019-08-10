Bundy's 'cheekiest baby': Mason wins our hearts

MASON'S day starts with a tasty breakfast, followed by moments of solitude looking through picture books and making a bee-line outside to bask in the sunshine and play with his Tonka trucks.

The 16-month old also loves a good chat, even though his contribution to the conversation mostly consists of goos and ahhs at this point.

Kristen Curd: My nephew Mason. contributed

After the NewsMail released a poll to find Bundy's cheekiest baby, Mason took out the unofficial title, with his big blue eyes and puffy cheeks.

Mason's Mum, Juvena Curd, said Mason and her 12-year old daughter, are very close and unlike his cautious and protective big sister, Mason was very adventurous.

"Motherhood has definitely taught me a few things - organisational skills, the importance of routine, patience,” Mrs Curd said.

"The age gap between Amelia and Mason has made me realise that you need to stop and absorb all the little things they do because before you know it, they will be all grown up.”

Mrs Curd said Mason's face lit up every afternoon when his dad, Mitch Curd returned home from work and he could barely get a foot through the door before Mason launched, arms spread for a hug and often imitated his dad's traits, like wearing sunglasses around his neck.

Mason's Aunt, Kristen Curd who works away as a teacher and misses her nephew dearly, submitted the photo into the competition.

Rhylea Millar