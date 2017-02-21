Bundy's challenge is for a job plan that works

LOOKING FORWARD: Austchilli owner Trent De Paoli on his farm at Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG is a region on the cusp of major change, with growth in the industry and development sectors set to propel us forward.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said Bundy had become a heartland for people seeking lifestyle at a low cost.

However, he said, that presented challenges.

"We are one of the most affordable places in Queensland,” he said.

"We offer quality of life and some of the best hospitals and schools. Families can live the dream here.

"But people need jobs.”

Across the state, 9% of ratepayers are eligible for rates rebates. In Bundaberg its 22%, with only the Fraser Coast higher on 23%. If everyone is on a discount, the council struggles to find the money to pay the bills.

"That is a huge thing from a local government (revenue) point of view,” Cr Dempsey said.

"We have young people coming through. We need jobs to put them in. We have an outflow of young people. We grow them and, unfortunately, they leave. But they do come back later, like the turtles.”

The way to turn it around was to create the right conditions for industry, he said.

Cr Dempsey's top three priorities are developing the port, getting a "free trade area” to boost exports and cut local power costs by turning agricultural waste into electricity.

"We don't want to be a Gladstone or a one-trick tourism town,” he said.

Targeting where taxpayer money is spent had already shown dividends. The council's Open for Business scheme that cut 100% of infrastructure fees had created a 75% increase in commercial investment in the past five months, Cr Dempsey said.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said his biggest challenge was changing how people thought about work.

He said he was trying to convince young people to concentrate on generating "income” in innovative ways, not settling for a job.

Cr Loft said he was pushing Uber to enter the region because it offered training for young people to manage a business. He said he was also focussed on making the Coast the state's solar capital.