SAUSAGE KING: Dale Veivers with Zac's Meats award winning Italian sausage.
Bundy's butchers bring home the bacon

Tahlia Stehbens
18th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
ZAC'S Meats has claimed the sausage king title this year, walking away with four awards from this year's Sausage King & Best Butchers Burger Competition.

The event drew about 150 entrants from Wide Bay to the Brothers Sports Club on Sunday and Stephen Austin from the champion butchery, who took out two Sausage King firsts, a second in gourmet burger and third in the beef burger class, said it was always good to get a win.

"We generally always get one or two awards every year so it was good to keep that ball rolling and keep the name out there,” Mr Austin said.

"One is better than none, and we got two - two sausage king awards and the other two were minor placings in the beef burger competition.”

Mr Austin said their traditional Australian pork sausage won the Sausage King title and their Italian casalinga pork sausage claimed the Continental category blue ribbon.

"The traditional is just a plain pork sausage with no additives or enhancing, and they all start out that way, and then it's just a matter of ramping them up to give them a bit more flavour and trying what you think works,” he said.

"We try them with the customers and if they're coming back in and asking for them then they're a winner, but it's all about trial and error.”

The best butchers' gourmet beef burger category was a Bundy whitewash, with Ken's Kepnock Butchery took out first place with their lamb kofta burger, Zac's placed second with their Pork & Chilli Con Carne entry and Bargara Meats claimed third position for their lamb, mint, shallots and feta submission.

"In that aspect it was an all-round for Bundy which was great,” Mr Austin said.

Bargara Meats also took out a silver in the open class lamb division.

Mundubbera Butchering Co claimed the Australian lamb open class with their lamb, coffee cream and date sausage.

Winners will proceed to the state finals held at the Ekka Show in Brisbane on August 19.

