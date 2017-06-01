Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

"YOU had me at chilli crab burger.”

The "Charlie's Angels” of the corporate world brought home first place for Bundaberg North State High School last weekend in the QUT Blueshift Business Case Competition.

Year 11 business students Britney Callaghan, Georgia Douglass and Emma Deighton delivered their "dangerously good” Burger Urge pitch to the QUT judges on Saturday.

"It was incredible,” Emma said.

"We didn't think we had won because when they came in to give us the results they said 'there was a clear winner'.

"It wasn't what we expected.

Emma said 12 schools competing were split into three heats, with the winners going through to the finals, where they had to redo their presentations.

North Bundaberg State High School business teacher Keri Jensen said she was incredibly proud of the trio after all of the hard work they had put into the project.

"We were the only school to come up with sliders and the burgers could be sold here in Australia and Singapore,” Mrs Jensen said.

"They have worked solidly for the past two weeks, staying back until 5pm, juggling other subjects and other school activities like the musical,” she said.

"They had everything down to the last detail, they knew it all off by heart and the bullet points on the PowerPoint were little burgers.

"The girls also took on the tips and constructive criticism from the initial rounds about making their presentation personal and that's really what set them apart.”

FIRST PLACE: Emma Deighton, Georgia Douglass and Britney Callaghan won their school $3000, as well as prizes for themselves.

Not only did the girls win $3000 for their school but they also each received $250 and a $2000 scholarship to study business at the Queensland University of Technology, along with some vouchers.

"The start of our presentation was different to everyone else's,” Georgia said.

"We went up to the judges panel, shook their hands and gave them Burger Urge business cards with our name on it.

Britney said she believed the team's enthusiasm and personalisation was what helped them edge what she said was tough competition from the other finalists.

To celebrate the girls' success, their school's tuckshop is going to have a burger day when two of the winning Singapore Sliders will feature on the menu: the satay sizzler chicken burger and the merlion roar beef burger.