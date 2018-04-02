Every bunny mostly well behaved this Easter

While wet and soggy conditions might have put a dampener on Easter Sunday celebrations, they didn't deter plenty of visitors who hit the beaches and cafes along the coast.

HOLIDAYMAKERS and locals have been on their best behaviour with emergency services reporting an uneventful long weekend to date.

Board riders and kite surfers were also making the most of the conditions and decent swell.

Queensland Surf Life Saving Wide Bay regional operations manager Craig Holden said blue sky at times during the weekend had enticed some swimmers to hit the beach.

"Numbers are obviously nowhere near as busy as they would normally be if the weather was good, but there's still been people down there, lots of surf board riders out with a bit of surf around," he said.

"We've had big high tides in the mornings but we haven't had any major dramas.

"There's been plenty of board riders and kite surfers and wind surfers out around Elliott Heads.

"I suppose it depends what you want to do with the conditions that are on offer - some people are enjoying themselves and the swimmers are the ones who are getting the worst of the conditions.

"Conditions in terms of surf size have probably increased a little bit today (Sunday) ... but it's probably got a bit rougher as well."

Mr Holden said surf life saving patrols would continue every day of the school holidays at the region's beaches.

"There's still plenty of people out and around the beaches," he said.

"If you can get to a beach that's a little bit protected, it's not as bad."

Whether the wet conditions have been keeping motorists off the roads or not, Gin Gin police in particular report the roads have been eerily quiet with next to no cars out and about last Saturday night.

"We were out patrolling and must have travelled 20km without seeing a single vehicle.

"It was weird," a spokesman said.

Bargara police also reported no incidents despite large numbers of visitors packing beachside caravan parks and hotels.

Things were a little more eventful around Childers with police issuing eight speeding tickets between Good Friday and noon yesterday.

Those caught speeding were travelling on the Bruce Hwy or Goodwood Rd, with the worst offender recorded at 24km/h above the limit.