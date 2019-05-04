Bundy's bumper weekend: What's on for some hot fun

TASTE OF FUN: Suzie Clarke and Tina Mcpherson are ready for a bumper weekend in Bundaberg.

THE weather is starting to cool down and there may not be a better time to get out and explore what the Rum City has to offer as we're set for a bumper weekend of events.

Whether you'd like to indulge in lavish food, dress up in your best frock and try your luck at the races or settle in to watch Bundaberg's youngest talent perform, it's all on this long weekend.

There's not only a lot on, but the range is immense with something for the young, old and of course wise.

Taste of Bundy

Start the weekend off the right way with the Taste of Bundaberg Experience hosted by Bundy Food Tours.

The event is about meeting passionate producers and discovering the food and beverage gems of the Bundaberg region.

#LOVE BUNDY: Judy Plath, Mayor Jack Dempsey and a guitar strumming chili (Emma Eaton) loitering in Flinders Lane. Mike Knott BUN010519LANE1

Organiser Suzy Clarke said the region was truly Queensland's best kept secret and newest culinary tourism destination.

"Our tour is informative and fun, you will discover the diversity of crops and other produce being unearthed or caught across this exciting region,” she said.

The tour starts at 7.30am. If you've missed today's there are different tours on Wednesday, Thursday and next Saturday.

For more information phone 1300 722 099.

Eisteddfod continues

ONE of the biggest speech and drama eisteddfods in Queensland continues today and tomorrow with three sessions a day.

Participants and audience members are welcome to go along and watch some highly entertaining performances consisting of solo, duet, small and large groups.

The children will show their aptitude on stage at the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre, 2B Steffensen St, from 8.30am.

For more information go to www.bundabergregionevents .com.au.

Moths and mini tour

MOTHS from all around the world have flown in for the Moth Migration Project, a crowd-sourced touring exhibition of hand printed, drawn and cut paper moths.

The new exhibition will open your eyes to the creatures of the night as you tour around gallery two at BRAG.

Before you check out the exhibition join curator Hilary Lorenz at 10am in moth making and create your own moth native to the area.

Suits all ages and there's no need to book, just go along.

Labour Day March

THE May Day long weekend starts today and it's also time for union members across Bundaberg to take part in the region's Labour Day march.

Labour Day co-ordinator Kayleen Dwyer said

with the election looming Australians could decide if they would continue with the same low wages, cuts to living standards and more profits to big business or a new government committed to changing the rules to give Australians a pay rise and power back to working people.

Union members and their families are gathering today at Riverside Parklands, Quay St, with the march at 10.30am.

Laneway Festival

AS THE sun starts to set this afternoon take the family down to Flinders Lane and enjoy culinary delights nestled inside an unassuming laneway in the Bundaberg CBD.

Experience a vast array of tastes, sounds and sights to delight the senses as you wander down the laneway enjoying an afternoon of great entertainment.

There will be a number of vendors offering $5 share plates.

For more information go to www.lovebundy.com.au.

Women in boots

BOOT scoot your way to Thabeban Park today for the Women In Boots themed charity race day.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers has been involved with the charity day for the past eight years, supporting two community-based charities focused on rural and regional area; LifeFlight and Royal Flying Doctors Service.

BFVG's managing director Bree Grima said they were proud to be associated with the charity day given its history and ongoing connection with the agricultural sector.

"The Charity Race Day is a relaxing and enjoyable day out for everyone,” Ms Grima said.

"We're expecting close to 200 patrons in the VIP marquee and hundreds more in the public area.”

The gates open at 11am and first race takes off at 1.30pm.

Long lunch

TERRANZO the winemaker and Maria the little cellar rat are celebrating everything Italian again this year with the Feast of the Three Saints Long Table Winery Lunch.

The three-course Italian-inspired lunch, made with regional produce, will be matched with award-winning, preservative-free wines, sparkling and liqueurs.

Lunch sitting will take place at 12.30pm on Sunday at Hill of Promise Winery, 8 Mango Hill Drv, Childers. For information phone Mary Bryne 0408 875 305.

Relax with opera

AFTER a busy weekend of events it's time to relax and soak in the sounds of opera with Carmen - The Met Opera.

It will screen at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre at 2pm on Sunday.

For more go to www.moncrieff-bundaberg.com.au.