Bundy's building approvals drop... but it's not all bad news

APPROVALS DROP: The Wide Bay has seen a fall in building approvals, but nowhere near the levels other parts of the state have experienced.

MASTER Builders is predicting a challenging year for the construction industry in 2019 on the back of a 2.1 per cent drop in building approvals from December 2017 to November 2018 across Queensland.

But it's not all bad news for the Wide Bay and Burnett, according to Master Builders Wide Bay Burnett regional manager Ian Langer.

Mr Langer said while there was a drop in approval for the region, we were doing better compared to other regional areas across the state.

The Wide Bay Burnett saw a 4.3 per cent drop in approvals from December, 2017 - November 2018, compared to Central Queensland's 44.2 per cent fall for the same period.

For the year the Wide Bay recorded 1566 building approvals.

Mr Langer said the two factors driving the down turn were the removal of the $5000 first home owners boost and the banks tightening loans as a result of the royal commission.

But he said the region's steadfast status was because of its distance from mining booms and busts and the "property clock working its magic”.

Putting the microscope on Bundaberg, Mr Langer said the city showed 0.3 per cent increase over the year, but concerningly a 10.5 per cent fall over the past three months.

Master Builders Deputy CEO, Paul Bidwell echoed Mr Langer's comments, saying a tightening in lending requirements contributed to the dip across the state.

"We expect the residential sector to slip slightly from the 42,000 commencements in 2018 to 40,000 in 2019. Worryingly, the drop will be largely in the detached housing sector, with the impact to be felt across the state,” Mr Bidwell said.

"Tightening in finance requirements is largely to blame; however, we hope this is a passing phase, due to solid underlying market fundamentals of employment growth, rising wages and a rising population growth rate.

"While regional Queensland was looking up in 2018, this has also begun to turn, with regional areas particularly vulnerable to tightening lending conditions.”