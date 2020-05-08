Bundy’s bright business future

TAKING a glass-half approach to business amid the COVID-19 restrictions, Burnett Riverside Hotel general manager Marcus Sorbello has seized this opportunity to plan and prepare for the future.

Mr Sorbello said staff had checked facilities and done full-room audits, while looking into projects such as a catering licence and a new menu for when restrictions were lifted.

“We are very positive of not just where we will be in six months or 12 months but where the industry in Bundaberg will be,” he said.

“We are very optimistic that things will pick back up to where they were.

“We have all stuck together and if we all continue to stick together then there will be a united front in terms of tourism and hospitality.”

Burnett Riverside Hotel manager Marcus Sorbello.

He said business had dropped off dramatically and suddenly at the beginning of March.

But despite a few bookings cancelled at the start of March and occupancy down between March to July, business was looking up, he said.

“It’s definitely been very quiet, business did drop off quite dramatically and quite suddenly to be honest,” he said.

Mr Sorbello said while it was only a “small pick up”,people were starting to travel again for essential work.

The Burnett Riverside Hotel. (Photo taken 30 March 2020)

Throughout the restrictions, the team at Burnett Riverside “buckled down” and got involved with the JobKeeper program to retain staff, he said.

Mr Sorbello said he appreciated the maturity and professionalism of his team during this pandemic.

He said similar sentiments had been expressed by other business owners in town.