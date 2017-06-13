Bundy's Bretag the best in the country

KICK BOXING: Iron fists and fast feet has left Bundaberg fighter Shane Bretag with a smile as wide as the ring and a belt to go with it.

Bretag from Vipers Muay Thai, is now the best Cruiseweight Muay Thai kick boxer in the country.

In the fifth fight since returning to the ring from a broken leg, Bretag has taken out the WKBF Australian Super Cruiserweight title for Muay Thai kick boxing after going the distance at the Rumble at the Ridge Fight Series.

After loosing his first shot at the Australian title in December, the 92kg fighter said he wasn't going to let a second chance at an Australian title slip by him.

"It was awesome, the fight went really well,” he said.

"It was a tough one, we both came out pretty hard in the first round.

"But I managed to get a knock down and an eight count on him.”

Bretag said his physical fitness may been the key to his success at the Acacia Ridge Hotel in Brisbane.

"I was a little bit fitter and faster than the other guy,” he said.

"Which I think helped me control the fight a little bit more.”

The five-round fight was taken out by the Rum City fighter over James Thompson by unanimous decision.

The fight was streamed with Facebook Live on Saturday night from start to finish and its had more than 1,200 Bundaberg locals tune in to watch and support the Bundy fighter.

Having started training when he was just 13-year-old, Bretag said a lot of training goes into preparing for a title fight.

"I train twice a day, five or six times a week,” Bretag said.

"There's a lot of running, bag work, cardio and general fitness on top of everything else.”

Bretag said he'll be taking the next month off to rest up before looking for another fight in August.