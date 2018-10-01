Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ men die than women

More than 900 people died in Bundaberg during 2017.

NEW statistics reveal 908 people lost their lives across the Bundaberg region in 2017.

It's the highest number for years and thought to be the first time the region has had more than 900 deaths.

In 2016, 830 people died in the region.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the new data which highlights the rate of deaths in each region throughout Australia for 2017.

The results showed that 3036 Wide Bay Burnett residents had died from accidental, external or natural causes.

There were over 500 more males who died than females (see fact box).

Understandably those aged 65 or older made up more than 80 per cent of deaths, which was a total of 2473 people passing away in the 12-month period.

The majority of these deaths were from natural causes, but 166 seniors lost their lives because of accidental or external reasons.

Unnatural deaths are deaths that are not due to medical conditions or old age and include incidences such as car crashes, suicide and poisoning.

Bundaberg accounted for almost a third of deaths in the Wide Bay region, but the Rum City's data was not broken down to include specific age groups.

The standardised death rates are calculated by working out the number of deaths compared to the population, while taking into account age groups and sex.

Overall in 2017 the death rate decreased nationally to 6.5 deaths per 1000 from 6.6 in 2016.

Bundaberg's standardised death rate is assessed at 6.0, which is below the national mark.

Elderly residents make up 23.2 per cent of the Wide Bay region's population.

The Wide Bay Burnett region accounted for more than 9 per cent of Queensland's total deaths for the year.