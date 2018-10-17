Bundy's biggest Rhonda Burchmore fan gears up for Abba show

THANK you for the music, Hayley Martell.

Bundaberg woman Ms Martell and her love for Rhonda Burchmore is part of the reason the region is set to see Australia's dancing queens Burchmore and Lara Mulcahy as they take the stage with Abba-Solutley Fabulous.

"This is the absolute truth, I've got a fan called Hayley Martell and she has been a bit of a fan and coming to all of my shows, mainly in Brisbane at QPAC and she has been on my case 'you must come to Bundaberg' and sending me everything from Bundaberg from fudge and anything with rum in it,” Burchmore told the NewsMail.

"And I'm producing this show myself, it's a little show, but a show with the biggest heart... and when the opportunity came to work at the Moncrieff and Bundaberg I said 'well let's tie a few dates in'.”

"It's all looking very exciting and I think Hayley will be absolutely beside herself when we get there on Friday.”

The show sees dynamic duo Burchmore and Mulcahy team up after they first became "best friends” while working on the stage production Mamma Mia!

It was their love for ABBA and the realisation that it would be 40 years since the band was Down Under that led Burchmore to decide to write their own story about being obsessed ABBA fans and never getting to that concert.

"We represent everything '70s and '80s - girl crushes on Benny and Bjorn, the big hair, Lycra, platform boots and all the daggy stuff that goes with that time,” she said.

"It's a very heart-warming and hilarious show, thrown in with 23 ABBA songs.”

STARS: Rhonda Burchmore and Lara Mulcahy Contributed

As a fan of both Burchmore and musical theatre, Ms Martell couldn't be more excited to catch the show here in her home town of Bundaberg.

She said she had bought 25 tickets for her friends and family and hoped to give Burchmore a great crowd.

"She's such a nice and genuine lady and she's funny,” Ms Martell said.

"I saw her in the Powerhouse in Brisbane and in Mamma Mia! when I was 14.

"I've been pestering her for a long time, trying to get her to come to Bundaberg.

"I respect her and love what she does.”

Having seen this show in Brisbane, Ms Martell said it was a fun show and "you'll walk out of there with a smile”.

While not a tribute band, the performance is set to bring about Lycra, laughs and your favourite ABBA lyrics.

Amid the crowd favourite songs, Burchmore said one of her personal favourite songs was Thank You For The Music.

"I dedicate that to my late Mum who just recently passed because she was very instrumental, I was singing and dancing when I was two,” she said.

After the show, Burchmore said they would be holding a meet and greet with the audience.

Abba-Solutley Fabulous will be held at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Friday, October 19 at 8pm.

The A reserve tickets are $60 and B reserve tickets are $55.

For tickets, phone

4130 4100 or visit www.moncrieff-

bundaberg.com.au.